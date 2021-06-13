E3 2021 LIVE Updates: Ubisoft reveals Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

E3 2021, the biggest video gaming event is upon us and you can stream it live, this year. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3 usually takes place in Los Angeles. This year the event will be held digitally between June 12 and June 15 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The biggest video game companies and developers including Nintendo, Microsoft (Xbox), Ubisoft will come together and showcase new titles at the gaming event.
E3 2021: livestream: Date, time, when and where to watch
This year, you will be able to livestream the E3 event from the comfort of your homes starting June 13 at 12:30 AM IST. The Entertainment Software Association is live streaming the event on platforms including Twitch and YouTube for you to tune in. Check out a recap of E3 Day 1 in the video embedded below.
A new Nintendo Switch exclusive is coming next year, and it's called Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope. The trailer shows Mario and the gang flying through space before landing on a planet full of baddies. Sparks of Hope is the sequel to Ubisoft’s 2017 release Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle.<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VHIuHMv3t88" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Ubisoft, the game developer behind popular franchises like the Prince of Persia series and the Assassin's Creed series revealed its first trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game, based on the popular 2009 movie, will take users back to fictional planet Pandora in a futuristic timeline. Here's the trailer for the game.The Avatar game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia and Luna. It will be a first-person, action-adventure open-world game built on the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC.