Sunday, June 13, 2021
Sunday Reads
E3 2021 LIVE Updates: Ubisoft reveals Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

E3 2021, the biggest video gaming event of the year is underway and you can stream it live.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 13, 2021 10:39:13 am
E3 2021, E3 2021 Indian tea, E3 2021 livestream, E3 2021 when to watch, E3 2021 where to watch, E3 2021 date, E3 2021 time,This year, you will be able to livestream the E3 event from the comfort of your homes starting June 13 at 12:30 AM IST ( Image source : E3 )

E3 2021, the biggest video gaming event is upon us and you can stream it live, this year. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3 usually takes place in Los Angeles. This year the event will be held digitally between June 12 and June 15 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The biggest video game companies and developers including Nintendo, Microsoft (Xbox), Ubisoft will come together and showcase new titles at the gaming event.

E3 2021: livestream: Date, time, when and where to watch

This year, you will be able to livestream the E3 event from the comfort of your homes starting June 13 at 12:30 AM IST. The Entertainment Software Association is live streaming the event on platforms including Twitch and YouTube for you to tune in. Check out a recap of E3 Day 1 in the video embedded below.

The biggest video game companies and developers including Nintendo, Microsoft and Ubisoft will come together and showcase new titles at the E3 Gaming event this year.

10:37 (IST)13 Jun 2021
Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle is coming to Nintendo Switch

A new Nintendo Switch exclusive is coming next year, and it's called Mario Rabbids Sparks of Hope.  The trailer shows Mario and the gang flying through space before landing on a planet full of baddies. Sparks of Hope is the sequel to Ubisoft’s 2017 release Mario Rabbids Kingdom Battle.<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VHIuHMv3t88" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>



10:20 (IST)13 Jun 2021
Nintendo announces Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Nintendo announced a new upcoming Mario + Rabbids game, called Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. The game will be available for the Nintendo Switch and will launch in 2022. Check out the gameplay trailer below.

10:11 (IST)13 Jun 2021
Ubisoft announces Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft, the game developer behind popular franchises like the Prince of Persia series and the Assassin's Creed series revealed its first trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. The game, based on the popular 2009 movie, will take users back to fictional planet Pandora in a futuristic timeline. Here's the trailer for the game.The Avatar game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, Stadia and Luna. It will be a first-person, action-adventure open-world game built on the latest iteration of the Snowdrop engine, and developed exclusively for the new generation of consoles and PC.  

