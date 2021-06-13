E3 2021 LIVE Updates: Ubisoft reveals Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

This year, you will be able to livestream the E3 event from the comfort of your homes starting June 13 at 12:30 AM IST ( Image source : E3 )

E3 2021, the biggest video gaming event is upon us and you can stream it live, this year. The Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3 usually takes place in Los Angeles. This year the event will be held digitally between June 12 and June 15 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The biggest video game companies and developers including Nintendo, Microsoft (Xbox), Ubisoft will come together and showcase new titles at the gaming event.

E3 2021: livestream: Date, time, when and where to watch

This year, you will be able to livestream the E3 event from the comfort of your homes starting June 13 at 12:30 AM IST. The Entertainment Software Association is live streaming the event on platforms including Twitch and YouTube for you to tune in. Check out a recap of E3 Day 1 in the video embedded below.