E3 2021 goes virtual, to be held from June 12-15

While E3 2021 is expected to be an online event, E3 2022 is expected to return to its offline, in-person format. (Image Source: E3)

E3 2021 will be taking place in a completely new all virtual format this year, The event will be held from June 12 to June 15. Organisers for E3 2021 announced that the lineup of developing studios this year will include names like Nintendo, Xbox, Capcom, Konami, Ubisoft, Take-Two interactive, and Warner Bros. Games. Playstation maker Sony was notably missing from the list as of now.

E3 is one of the world’s gaming biggest annual conferences for gaming. While the conference usually takes place in Los Angeles every year, attracting numerous developers, press, and consumers, the 2020 edition of the expo was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Even though E3 2021 will be an all-virtual event, the expo’s next edition in 2022 is expected to return to the in-person format, likely meaning we could see E3 2022 taking place again in LA.

Canadian video game journalist and TV presenter Geoff Keighley launched the Summer Game Fest last year in partnership with many developers to deliver game reveals and news in the absence of E3 2020. However, despite the return of the expo this year, Summer Game Fest will also be returning this June in a digital format.

Entertainment Software Association (ESA) president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis says that the organisation will be “evolving this year’s E3 into a more inclusive event, but will still look to excite the fans with major reveals and insider opportunities that make this event the indispensable centre stage for video games,” with more game reveals and news for consumers and developers alike.