E3 2019: The best video game trailers from Ubisoft, Square Enix conferences

The world’s biggest gaming convention, Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) is currently underway in Los Angeles. Just yesterday we saw Microsoft and Bethesda released trailers for a number of big-ticket games including Halo Infinite and Gears 5. Today we saw Ubisoft and Square Enix showcase their latest game titles, which included popular games like Watch Dogs Legion, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and many more.

Advertising

Here’s a look at all the game trailers from Ubisoft, Square Enix’s E3 conferences.

Gods & Monsters

At the event, Ubisoft showcased its latest entry, dubbed Gods & Monsters. It has been developed by the same team that developed Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and will be launched globally on February 25, 2020. The game will be made available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Stadia platforms. Gods & Monsters is an open world fantasy adventure game, which allows players to use godlike abilities to defeat mythological beasts and save Greek gods.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is one of the most awaited games of 2019, which will be featuring Walking Dead and Punisher star Jon Bernthal in a prominent role. Ubisoft has announced it will be holding a beta phase for the game from September 5 to September 8 in which players can participate by registering on ghostrecon.com/beta, however, they will also have to pre-order the game to be a part of the beta testing. The game will be made available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows platforms.

Advertising

Roller Champions

Roller Champions is a free to play sports game in which players skate, pass, dodge and score in small matches. Demo for the game will be made live on June 14 on the company’s new Uplay service for Windows. The full version of the game will be launched in early 2020.

Just Dance 2020

Just Dance is celebrating its 10th anniversary and to mark this milestone Ubisoft will be launching Just Dance 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Nintendo Switch and Stadia on November 5. The game will come with new content including 40 new songs, the return of Co-op Mode and Digital Iconic Stickers.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Story Creator Mode

Ubisoft at the event also showcased a new Story Creator Mode for its Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game. This new mode is being offered as a free of cost to all owners and is currently available in open beta from today. This new mode will allow players to build their own stories and play quests created by other players.

Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Quarantine

Ubisoft also released the trailer for Tom Clancy Rainbow Six Quarantine, the three-player, tactical co-op shooter. The game is set several years in the future of the Rainbow Six Universe and in it, Rainbow operators will face off against a highly lethal new breed of mutated alien parasite infecting human hosts and their surroundings. The company states it will be made available in early 2020.

Watch Dogs Legion

Ubisoft has finally released the trailer to the third Watch Dogs game set in the near-future, post-Brexit London, dubbed Watch Dogs Legion. The game will let players assume control over virtually any character in the game, this will help them in building up a diverse squad of vigilante hackers. The game will launch in March 2020.

Marvel Avengers

At E3 Square Enix has finally showcased the trailer for Marvel Avengers game that was in development for quite a few years. The company has stated that the game will be made available on May 15, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows and Stadia platforms.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Square Enix has announced that it will be releasing its Final Fantasy VII Remake next March. The company also showcased the game’s trailer at E3 showcasing the detail on how the more action-oriented combat will work and how the game will introduce fan favourite characters like Tifa and Sephiroth.

Outriders

Outriders is a new co-op action game from Square Enix which allows three players to play together at a time. The game is set in a dark and desperate sci-fi universe and features drop-in, drop-out co-op play. The company has stated it will launch the game next summer.