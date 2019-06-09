E3 2019: What to expect from the world’s biggest video game show

One of the biggest Gaming convention, Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) is going to commence on June 11. The expo will take place in Los Angeles at the Los Angeles Convention Center starting June 11 and will go on till June 13.

Advertising

At the convention, we will get to see announcements from Xbox, Ubisoft and many more. Most of these announcements will also be live streamed online. This will be an interesting E3 convention as many major names like Sony PlayStation and EA Games are skipping it. This will give limelight to a few other names like Microsoft and Nintendo to shine.

Here’s everything you need to know about E3 2019

E3 2019: EA

Electronic Arts (EA) kicked off its EA Play 2019 on June 8, where it showed off a ton of new game titles. We got our first look at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as well as Apex Legends Season 2, which will introduce a new battle pass and a slew of new content. We also got to see new gameplay for Madden 20 and FIFA 20.

Advertising

E3 2019: PlayStation

Sony has confirmed that it would skip this year’s E3 trade show. Speculation is rife that Sony could hold a separate event later this year to announce the PlayStation 5, a sequel to the PS4. Also, the company recently started its State of Play pre-recorded Nintendo-style online streams in which it shows off a handful of new PS4 and PS VR titles.

E3 2019: Xbox

Xbox will be holding its E3 2019 briefing on Sunday, June 9 starting 1 PM PT, which translates to 1:30 AM IST (June 10). At the briefing, we expect the company to give out some big news about the next generation console, games and more. During the briefing, Microsoft will also showcase trailers for unannounced titles coming in 2019 and in-depth looks at previously announced games. We are also likely to see the first look at Microsoft’s cloud-based game streaming service, xCloud. To watch Microsoft’s press conference, users can tune in to the official Xbox Mixer Channel or on the Mixer app for Xbox One and Windows 10.

E3 2019: Ubisoft

Ubisoft will have its briefing on June 10 at 1 PM PT, which translates to 1:30AM IST. The company is expected to showcase the next generation Splinter Cell, a rumored Assassin’s Creed Vikings game, something related to Far Cry, updates on Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Beyond Good and Evil 2. You can watch the whole show on Ubisoft’s official YouTube channel.

E3 2019: Square Enix

Square Enix will kick off its conference also on June 10 at 6 PM PT, which converts to 6:30 IST. We can expect to see an update on Marvel’s The Avengers and the Final Fantasy 7 remake. You can watch the whole show at Square Enix’s website.

E3 2019: Nintendo

Nintendo will be taking its usual spot on Tuesday at 9 AM PT, which converts to 10 PM IST. The company will be calling its show Nintendo E3 2019 Direct. We might get to see the second-generation Switch 2, however, that is highly unlikely. We might also get to see new games for the Switch.