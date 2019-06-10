E3 2019: Here are the game trailers from Microsoft’s Xbox conference, EA Play and Bethesda

Toggle Menu Sections
Here is a list of best E3 2019 game trailers including Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Gears 5, Apex Legends Season 2, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Battlefield 5, and many more.

Here are some of the best game trailers from E3 2019. (Image credit: E3 Expo/Facebook)

This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the world’s biggest video game expo, is in full swing in Los Angeles. Microsoft has released not one but 60 games in total, including Halo Infinite and Bleeding Edge. Electronic Arts went large with a slew of notable titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 2020, Apex Legends Season 2 and The Sims 4 Island Living, among others. Bethesda too showed off its upcoming lineup of games headlined by Doom Eternal, plus updates for Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and more.

Take a look at the most interesting trailers from E3 2019 so far in one place. Let’s dig in.

Halo Infinite

Cyberpunk 2077

Bleeding Edge

Gears 5

The Outer Worlds

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Minecraft Dungeons

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Apex Legends| Stories from the outlands – “A Father’s Letter”

Battlefield 5

FIFA 2020

The Sims 4 Island Living

Madden 2020

Baldur’s Gate 3

Doom Eternal

RAGE 2

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

Fallout 76

GhostWire: Tokyo

Final Fantasy VIII Remake

