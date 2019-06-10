E3 2019: Here are the game trailers from Microsoft’s Xbox conference, EA Play and Bethesda

This year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the world’s biggest video game expo, is in full swing in Los Angeles. Microsoft has released not one but 60 games in total, including Halo Infinite and Bleeding Edge. Electronic Arts went large with a slew of notable titles such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, FIFA 2020, Apex Legends Season 2 and The Sims 4 Island Living, among others. Bethesda too showed off its upcoming lineup of games headlined by Doom Eternal, plus updates for Fallout, Elder Scrolls, Wolfenstein and more.

Take a look at the most interesting trailers from E3 2019 so far in one place. Let’s dig in.

Halo Infinite



Cyberpunk 2077



Bleeding Edge



Gears 5



The Outer Worlds



Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot



Microsoft Flight Simulator



Minecraft Dungeons



Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order



Apex Legends| Stories from the outlands – “A Father’s Letter”



Battlefield 5



FIFA 2020



The Sims 4 Island Living



Madden 2020



Baldur’s Gate 3



Doom Eternal



RAGE 2



The Elder Scrolls: Blades



Fallout 76



GhostWire: Tokyo



Final Fantasy VIII Remake

