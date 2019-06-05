E3 2019: Google to announce Stadia pricing, launch info on June 6

Google plans to share more details about its cloud-based Stadia game streaming service on June 6. The company is holding a special presentation called ‘Stadia Connect’ on YouTube, where Google will share launch and pricing, game lineup and other details. The first-ever Stadia Connect will take place on Thursday, June 6, at 9am PDT (that’s 9:30pm IST).

Google scheduled this event just days ahead of the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo (better known as E3), the world’s largest video game trade show which takes place in Los Angeles, California. E3 2019 officially opens June 11.

The teaser video uploaded on YouTube confirms what we already knew. Google has confirmed that the first Stadia Connect gives you “a look at Stadia news, events, new games, bonus features and more.” “Some news can’t wait for E3”, Google teases.

Google first announced its Stadia cloud game service at the Game Developers’ Conference 2019 in March. The MountainView-based company pitched Stadia as a “game platform for everyone.” Stadia essentially allows gamers to stream high-quality games on any device (be it smartphones, laptops, smart TVs or tablets) without needing to invest in expensive computers or consoles.

Stadia makes use of Google’s data centers to stream content directly to any device. Google said Stadia can deliver lag-free gaming in up to 4K resolution at 60 FPS with HDR and surround sound.

T-MINUS 2 DAYS 🙌 Get ready for all the details in #StadiaConnect, this Thursday at 9AM PDT / 6PM CEST → https://t.co/dKmKakQeQp pic.twitter.com/jyMYg6Wemg — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) June 4, 2019

At the time, Google said its Stadia gaming service will launch sometime this year in the US, Canada and the UK. It didn’t announce how much the service will cost to users. Right now, Google confirmed a handful of games that will come to Stadia, including Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and ID Software’s Doom Eternal.