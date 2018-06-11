E3 2018: Microsoft confirms new Xbox console in development

E3 2018: Xbox head Phil Spencer has confirmed that the company is hard at work developing a brand new console. (Image credit: Microsoft) E3 2018: Xbox head Phil Spencer has confirmed that the company is hard at work developing a brand new console. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft teased a “new Xbox” console in development during the company’s E3 2018 conference in Los Angeles. No details on the hardware front were shared, but the company assured that there will be a sequel to the Xbox One X, the company’s latest console. This is the first time Microsoft has acknowledged that the company is hard at work on the next-generation Xbox console.

“The same team that delivered unprecedented performance with Xbox One X is deep into architecting the next Xbox consoles, where we will once again deliver on our commitment to set the benchmark for console gaming,” said Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, Microsoft.

Spencer was quick to admit that the upcoming console will replace the Xbox One X, which went on sale in November last year. The new Xbox console will likely rival Sony’s PlayStation 5, which is expected to be released in either 2019 or 2020.

During the event, Spencer also confirmed that Microsoft is working on a game-streaming service. While he was not ready to reveal full details yet, Spender did say that the service will offer “console-quality” gaming on “any device”, including smartphones. The move is aimed to rival Sony’s PlayStation Now streaming service.

As expected, Microsoft announced a lot of new games and exclusive titles for the Xbox One consoles and Windows 10. The show started with an announcement related to the next Halo game – Halo Infinite. There were few details on the game itself, including a release date. Crackdown 3 was officially confirmed to hit the market in February 2019. A new trailer for Shadow of the Tomb Raider was also unveiled. Gears of War 5 was also announced, which is exclusive to Microsoft’s Xbox One and Windows 10 platforms. And, of course, Forza Horizon 4 was shown off in detail.

