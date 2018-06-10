E3 2018: What to expect from Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo

E3 2018: Live stream, how to watch, Indian timings, expectations, and more. (Image credit: E3/Twitter) E3 2018: Live stream, how to watch, Indian timings, expectations, and more. (Image credit: E3/Twitter)

E3 2018, arguably the biggest event in the gaming industry calendar, is upon us. Although the show doesn’t open until next week, E3 2018 officially kicks off this weekend as all the three major companies (Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo) will be showing off new games that one should be looking forward to playing in 2018. E3 2018 is taking place in Los Angeles and will be running from June 12 through June 14. Here’s what to expect from Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo at E3 2018.

E3 2018: Microsoft

Microsoft has a lot to show at E3 2018, so expect the keynote to focus on new games for the Xbox and Windows 10. Ahead of the scheduled keynote, Xbox head Phil Spencer has confirmed 15 new titles will make their global debut at E3 2018. As expected, Microsoft has kept details under tight-wraps. But based on leaks so far we can expect Microsoft to announce titles like Halo 6, Gears of War 5, Forza Horizon 4, Crackdown 3, Sea of Thieves, and Ori and the Will of Wisps.

Could the company introduce a new hardware at E3 2018? Well, there’s little chance to see a new console being unveiled at the conference. With the Xbox One X being the recent release, Microsoft has no reason to launch the successor to the Xbox One X at E3 2108. Though there’s still a bright chance to see an Xbox-branded streaming box being showcased, along with a PlayStation Now-like service.

Just wrapped our final #XboxE3 rehearsal. Feeling great about the show. Excited to world premiere 15 games tomorrow and much, much more #E32018 pic.twitter.com/NxPreEOXfw — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) June 10, 2018

Microsoft’s event kicks off at 1pm PDT on June 10, which is approximately 1:30am (June 11) India time. The Xbox E3 briefing will be aired via the official Mixer broadcast, Twitch, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

E3 2018: Sony

Sony has already confirmed that there will be no hardware being announced at the keynote. So the key focus will be on to showcase new games for the PlayStation 4. Hideo Komija’s long-awaited Death Stranding remains something of a mystery. A release date of Death Stranding is still unknown, but we might hope to see gameplay at E3 2018. The Last of US Part 2 is going to be another exclusive game for the PlayStation 4. It wouldn’t be surprising if Sony announces a release date for The Last of Us Part 2.

And we’re hoping Sony will create a lot of hype around Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac games. The game will release on September 7, and this title will be a big one for the PS4.

The #PlayStationE3 2018 Showcase kicks off at 6pm Pacific on June 11. Watch live at https://t.co/6WGSKHicJz pic.twitter.com/SgE15Mk97f — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 5, 2018

Sony’s press conference is slated to happen on 6pm PT on June 11, which is approximately 6:30am (June 12) India time. The live stream will be available via Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook.

E3 2018: Nintendo

Nintendo is not holding a press conference. Instead, it promises to showcase new games through an official E3 pre-recorded presentation. Expect a ton of new games to be announced for the Switch and 3DS. Metroid Prime 4 and a new Super Smash Bros title will hog the limelight at E3 2018. We could also see a Nintendo Switch port of Fortnite, a Star Fox racing title, and the launch of N64 Classic Edition. Trademark filings have revealed that Nintendo is at least considering it, and there is no better place than E3 2018 to announce the console.

Nintendo is set to announce a bunch of new games through a pre-recorded presentation at 9am PT on June 12, which is approximately 9:30pm India time.

