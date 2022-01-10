Dying Light 2 will take 500 hours to ‘fully complete’

Techland has confirmed that it will take about 500 hours for players to fully complete its upcoming survival horror zombie-killing game, Dying Light 2. The studio shared the news via a tweet, claiming that it is, “- almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!”

Unfortunately, the tweet did not garner the positive response Techland was hoping for, with fans complaining about how difficult of an objective it is. Games that add an overwhelming amount of mechanics and missions on top of the main story, generally tend to make the whole experience worse. In simple terms, if a player is trying to finish the main task, and the game constantly pings generic side missions or fillers, it loses pacing and takes away from the overall immersion.

UPDATE:

500 hours is related to maxing out the game – finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story + side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don’t worry! 🥰 https://t.co/4R641zkLpg — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) January 8, 2022

In response to the uproar, Techland followed up with a set of tweets that were aimed at clearing any confusion. According to the studio, “500 hours” is related to “fully maxing out the game,” which includes finishing all the quests, multiple endings, and exploring every part of the story. Most players, who only care about the campaign should be able to beat it under 100 hours, or more precisely, 70 to 80 hours, depending on what difficulty level they pick.

Also Read: | Rainbow Six Extraction to launch day one on Xbox Game Pass

Despite the clarification, some players have already begun cancelling pre-orders, while others have pointed out that no game could ever justify being 500 hours long. For comparison, 2015 released prequel, Dying Light’s main story clocked in at about 17.5 hours, while the 100 percent run would take 55 hours.

Developed by Techland, Dying Light 2 is set 20 years after the events at Harran, where humans lost the battle against the virus outbreak. The story takes place in a vast urban open world – four times bigger than the original game, which is broken down into seven regions. Throughout the game, players meet different factions and settlements and will have to make survival-based choices that will alter the state of the city and people’s impression of the protagonist, Aiden.

Much like its predecessor, the title relies on a free-running experience, boasting over 3000 unique parkour animations, and a range of upgradeable makeshift weapons to hunt down the infected. The game also features a recurring day and night cycle, infection-induced superhuman skills, and a four-player online co-op mode. The title was recently overtaken by Elden Ring to become the most wish-listed game on Steam after a year-long streak.

Dying Light 2 launches on February 4 on the current and next-gen consoles and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The developers have also promised a “huge info drop” on January 13, via their final update live stream.