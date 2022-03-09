Dying Light 1 gets next-gen patch for PlayStation

Developer Techland has announced a new patch for Dying Light 1 that brings some next-gen enhancements to the Playstation 5 and Playstation 4 Pro. Similar upgrades for Xbox players will be out later.

The patch, which is available now, introduces three video modes on the PS5. The Performance mode targets uninterrupted 60 fps while running on a full-HD (1080p) resolution and dropping minor graphical details. The Balanced mode, on the other hand, aims for the same framerates, albeit on QHD (1440p) resolution.

And finally, the Quality mode, which is a name variation of the PS5’s Fidelity mode, achieves 30 fps on 4K resolution. This brings out higher graphics, letting players experience the decaying nature of Harran in full glory.

Console players! A next-gen patch has come to PlayStation, bringing quality improvements and enhancing your gameplay experience even more! Try out the new video modes and enjoy the increased view distance while parkouring through Harran!

Coming to Xbox soon! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/PyJq0jSgCw — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 8, 2022

On the PS4 Pro, it makes changes to optimisation so the game appears smoother on the 30fps settings. The developers are also bringing in a new networking system utilising the EOS solution.

The announcement caused some confusion on Twitter, where many felt that the newly released sequel, Dying Light 2 was getting some upgrades. “Guys, please keep in mind that this is a patch for Dying Light, therefore we mention Harran. Dying Light 2 Stay Human patch is coming soon, stay tuned!” they said in the following tweet.

Since its launch, Dying Light 2 has been flagged with numerous bugs that would cause performance issues or soft-lock the player from progressing in-game. The company has been releasing a number of hotfixes, in batches, to deal with the issues, within the first month.

Dying Light (2015) follows the story of GRE agent, Kyle Crane, who is asked to infiltrate the fictional city of Harran, following a zombie outbreak. At release, the game received positive reviews from critics, with many commending its out-of-the-box approach to zombie games, which involved some intense parkour action. Players could unlock skills that allowed them to slide, climb atop buildings, dropkick zombies, and do a whole lot more in the sandbox environment.