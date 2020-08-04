DualShock 4 controllers won’t work with PS5 games, Sony confirms

Sony’s PS5 will be pitched against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Both consoles will launch towards the end of the year. Sony’s PS5 will be pitched against Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Both consoles will launch towards the end of the year.

Sony has confirmed that the DualShock 4 wireless controller will work with the upcoming PS5 console, but it won’t work with next-gen games. While the DualShock and third-party licensed controllers will play PS4 games on the PlayStation 5 console, you will need a DualSense for PS5 games.

“We believe that PS5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller,” Sony said in a blog post.

The PS5 will support “specialty peripherals” like arcade joysticks, flight sticks and licensed racing wheels with both PS5 games and supporting PS4 titles. Sony’s Gold and Platinum Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party 3.5mm and USB headsets, should work properly work the next-generation game console.

In addition, Sony also confirmed that the PS5 camera should work with the PS5. The PlayStation Move and Aim controllers will work with “supported” PS VR games on the PS5.

Sony to reveal PS5 price soon

The PS5 price reveal might happen soon, according to multiple reports. Rumour has that Sony will reveal the PS5 price and pre-order details on August 6 during an upcoming State of Play event. Meanwhile, France biggest retail chain Carrefour has accidentally revealed the retail price of the PS5 for the European market. The PS5 Digital Edition is priced at €399 while the standard PS5 model costs €499. This is in line with the PS5 price rumours circulating on the internet for the past few days. The PlayStation 4 starts at $299.99 for the Slim model and goes up to $399 for the Pro model.

PS5 will hit retail shelves during the “Holiday” period

Sony has already given a host of detail on the new PlayStation 5, its next-generation of the game console. There will be two versions of the PlayStation 5: a standard one, and a “Digital Edition” that does not feature a disc drive slot. Each edition of the PS5 console will come with a DualSense controller. In addition to the standard and digital models of the PS5, the console will support a number of new accessories, including a wireless headset offering 3D audio support. You can read about the PS5 hardware here.

As you might expect, PS5 will get a ton of new games. Here are some of the games announced for the PS5.

*Spider-Man: Miles Morales

*Gran Turismo 7

*Resident Evil 8

*Horizon Forbidden West

*Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

*Sackboy: A Big Adventure

*Astro’s Playroom

