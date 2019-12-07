DreamHack Delhi 2019: PUBG Mobile ‘Pan Fest’, here’s everything you need to know

The PUBG Pan Fest has a total prize pool of Rs 3,75,000, which will be divided over matches done in three days. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The PUBG Pan Fest has a total prize pool of Rs 3,75,000, which will be divided over matches done in three days. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

DreamHack Delhi 2019 is now live and will go on till December 8 at the NSIC Grounds in New Delhi. During the event, a PUBG Mobile tournament by the name Pan Fest has also been organised, where gamers, influencers and professional players alike will take part.

DreamHack Delhi 2019 is a convention where a huge number of people collect to celebrate gaming. During the convention gamers and non-gamers get together, play games, see tournaments take place, take part in cosplays and more. To know more about DreamHack Delhi 2019 click here.

During the Pan Fest matches at DreamHack, players will be able to take part either with their squad or take a swing at the solo matches. During the event, matches will be played on two maps: Erangel and Snahok.

The PUBG Pan Fest has a total prize pool of Rs 3,75,000, which will be divided over matches done in three days. To take part in the tournament, players should either have a BYOC/BYOD ticket or a three-day visitor pass.

Each day there will be five matches in total in the solo tournament of the Pan Fest, which will include three third person perspective matches and two first person perspective matches. The matches will take place in Erangel and Sanhok, with the winning amount of each match being Rs 5,000.

During the squad play tournament, the winning amount per match is Rs 20,000 per squad. There will be five squad matches per day, three in the third-person perspective and two in the first-person perspective. The matches will take place in Erangel and Sanhok. The winning squad will be decided by a collection of placement points and kill points.

There are only a limited number of people that can partake in the tournament, as there is a limit of 64 players or 16 teams during each match.

