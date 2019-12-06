DreamHack 2019 starts off: Tournaments for PUBG Mobile, FIFA 20, Call of Duty Mobile and more

DreamHack 2019 kicks off in Delhi. (Image source: Karanveer Singh Arora/Indian Express) DreamHack 2019 kicks off in Delhi. (Image source: Karanveer Singh Arora/Indian Express)

DreamHack Delhi 2019, the global esports events, has kicked off at the NSIC Exhibition Ground in New Delhi, and will go on till December 8. This marks the second iteration of the global event taking place in India. DreamHack is touted as the world’s largest digital festival with focus on e-sports and aimed at the gaming community.

The event sees e-sports tournaments being hosted, contests, LAN parties for gamers, cosplays and much more. DreamHack sees attendance from a number of professional players, streamers and the general public as well.

One of the highlights we get to see every year at DreamHack is the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) tournaments. This year is no different with BYOD competitions being held for FIFA20, Rocket League, Clash Royale, WCC Rivals, Underlords and MLBB. In the Bring Your Own Computer (BYOC) area, players can partake in Dota 2, CS 1.6, Rocket League, Underlords and Rainbow 6 Seige tournaments.

PUBG Mobile has become a huge e-sports game in recent times, and DreamHack is acknowledging that with its own Fan Fest. During the event, gamers will be able to take part in the LAN tournaments of PUBG Mobile. Gamers can also view exclusive LAN parties with prominent PUBG Mobile influencers and e-sports players.

There are also a number of LAN parties taking place for games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Call of Duty, Hearthstone, WCC Rivals and Clash Royale, all of which have dedicated areas.

In the retro games section, Contra, Tetris, Pacman and Tekken 3 have been set up by the organisers with Rs 6,250 as the top prize for highest scorer each day. The event also has a meet and greet area, where fans can meet their favourite e-sports personalities and gaming streamers.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd