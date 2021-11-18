‘Disney Melee Mania’ is coming soon to Apple Arcade

‘Disney Melee Mania’, a brand-new 3v3 battle arena game is coming exclusively to the Apple Arcade service soon. The title features iconic characters from the Disney and Pixar classics, as they brawl each other for victory in 5-minute matches.

The rules seem quite similar to other team-based battle arena games such as League of Legends or the recently released Pokémon Unite. Players will be tossed into a virtual battleground housing a set of bases and objectives that they need to destroy or defend. This can be done by strategically timing your moves or quickly killing your enemies to gain upper hand. Doing so grants them points, which adds up throughout the game to reveal the final result.

At launch, Disney Melee Mania will let you choose from 12 champions ranging from Buzz Lightyear, Mickey Mouse, Wreck-it Ralph, Moana, and more. Each character will be equipped with their own set of moves and unlockable cosmetics, and will battle it out in 3v3 matches that last merely five minutes. Players can also earn in-game rewards, take part in multiple game modes and challenges, and will even get access to more heroes in future updates.

Also Read: | Epic Games adds Naruto skins to Fortnite

“We’re thrilled to work with Disney to bring these beloved characters to the first-ever Disney and Pixar battle arena game, available exclusively on Apple Arcade,” said Simon Davis, Mighty Bear Games’ CEO. “Fans will compete with arcade-style Disney and Pixar champions in a fun and frenzied all-out brawl to survive the chaotic melee and stay in the spotlight.”

Quite recently, there were some leaks floating around regarding a Warner Bros. fighting game, which follows a similar roster system as Disney Melee Mania – playable characters from their trademark properties. Even Nickelodeon followed a similar principle by releasing their ‘All-Star Brawl’ game, which was received with fair reviews.

Apple Arcade is a subscription-based gaming platform that houses over 200 mobile games for Apple iOS devices. Users in India can get a one month free trial for Rs 99, which offers an ad-free experience with no in-app purchases. Currently, there is no release window for Disney Melee Mania.