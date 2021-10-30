Devolver Digital’s Weird West will be out in January 2022, new trailer released

Devolver Digital has released a new gameplay trailer for their much-anticipated Western RPG title – Weird West. First showcased at the Devolverland Expo last year, the game gained its initial hype due to the involvement of Raphael Colantonio (creator of Dishonored and Prey) as the creative director.

Now that the game is closer to being complete, they have come out with a first-of-many deeper looks into the gameplay mechanics. Weird West is set to be released on 11 January 2022 on the Playstation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

The trailer throws us into a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West, where lawmen and gunslingers live amongst fantastical creatures. And this is the kind of tone you’d expect to see from the creator of Dishonored. In this game, there will be a total of five unique, intertwined journeys from different perspectives, jumping from one character to the other until they all converge in the final chapter.

As shown in the trailer, the first of five paths starts as bounty hunter Jane Bell, who is out to seek vengeance for her murdered son and kidnapped spouse. From the looks of it, it seems like each of those primary characters has unique powers, ranging from shapeshifting, teleportation, and alchemy to name just a few.

Looting items from an unconscious enemy in Weird West Looting items from an unconscious enemy in Weird West

The trailer also touched upon interactions within the world. Despite taking a 2.5D top-down approach, the developers have made sure to add a ton of RPG-like elements to make the experience highly immersive. You can throw items as distractions, search barrels for items and place them into your inventory, buy weapons, carry or bury bodies, set things on fire, and they’ve even added a dedicated kick-button.

In Raphael’s words, “One of our goals with Weird West is for everything that seems interactive to actually be interactive.” As for combat, you have stealth takedowns, loads of gunplay, and what seems to be a clone of the “Dead Eye” ability from the Red Dead Redemption games.

Weird West’s character menu screen showcasing the skill tree Weird West’s character menu screen showcasing the skill tree

We also get a peek into the character menu screen, from where you can access your inventory, upgrade abilities, add perks, and access important documents and the world map. Fast travel is also a viable option to venture not just into previously discovered locations, but also the undiscovered ones. Quests are abundant, though we only get to see one of them, as we pick our bounty target from the town’s notice board.

Overall, Weird West looks like a glorious love child of the combined themes of Red Dead Redemption and Dishonored, resulting in a fun-filled experience, lasting nearly 40 hours. Further updates on the same are expected to come out soon.

The game is currently available for pre-order on Steam and will grant players with a bonus in-game horse named Calamity, who will provide extra storage space and some choice essentials. As it stands, there is no word on a next-gen release.