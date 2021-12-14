scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
MUST READ

Devolver Digital shows off Trek to Yomi gameplay

Trek to Yomi gameplay trailer highlights swordfight mechanics and an array of weapons at your disposal.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
December 14, 2021 1:14:58 pm
Devolver Digital shows off Trek to Yomi gameplay. (Image credit: Devolver Digital)

Devolver Digital has finally released a gameplay trailer for their much-anticipated samurai action title – Trek to Yomi. First showcased in June this year, the game gained its initial hype due to its stunning black and white presentation and cinematic perspective.

The monochromatic trailer instantly evokes a sense of Akira Kurosawa films, thanks to its widescreen aspect ratio and ancient sound design that lacks clarity. Featuring a 2.5D visual style, the plot revolves around a lone samurai, Hiroki, who swears by an oath to protect his town and the people he loves against all threats. There is a revenge angle to it as well, where, as a child, we witnessed our Master get murdered right before us.

The combat mainly consists of swordfights, where we can freely slice through enemies or take part in classic samurai standoffs. But the execution isn’t as easy as spamming a button. To win these battles, players will be required to train their patience and timing, so they can use the enemy’s momentum against them and land a killing blow. Other weapons include the bow and arrow, spears, guns, and hand cannons.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read: |Square Enix reveals new gameplay footage for Forspoken

Besides the standard archers and spearmen from the feudal period, Trek to Yomi also seems to introduce some supernatural entities that could be based on classic Japanese folktales. “Players will face off against myriad enemies across beautiful and terrifying lands, including spearmen, archers, riflemen and even beings believed to be nothing more than folk tales,” reads the press release. While traversing through the world, players will also encounter shrines, using which they can save progress.

Trek to Yomi is scheduled to launch sometime in 2022 on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows PC via Steam.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 14: Latest News

Advertisement