Developers are not happy with Google’s cloud gaming service Stadia; here’s why

In an explosive piece by Business Insider, developers and publishers told the publication that Google didn’t offer enough money to make games for the new cloud-based game service, Stadia. Some developers said that the lack of financial incentives is hurting the game development for Stadia, while others are worried about Google’s lack of commitment in the long run for the platform. This is a major setback for Google’s ambitious streaming video game service, which was seen as the future of gaming.

An indie game developer, who wished to remain anonymous, revealed that the Stadia team did approach us to put out our game on the newly launched service but the incentive was “kind of non-existent”. Another publisher source told the tech website that when the Stadia team approached them the deal fell immediately because the offer was “so low that it wasn’t part of the conversation.”

Most developers and publishers highlighted financial incentives as one of the key reasons why they are not interested in making games for the Stadia cloud game service. But there are bigger issues like the lack of interest in the service itself. Plus, the Stadia doesn’t have hardcore users that attract developers, something which makes the service in an odd position when compared to Steam or the Nintendo Switch.

Then there is a negative perception among the developer community of how Google kills its own less successful products. Many fear that if Stadia fails to pick up, Google might kill the service.

Google’s Stadia offers many possibilities in the gaming market, but experts say the service isn’t ready for prime time yet. The intention is right, but the lack of a big library of games is hurting the future prospects of Google Stadia. One big problem with Google Stadia is that the service is competing with established video game players like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. All three companies have good relationships with developers and publishers, something Google currently lacks.

The threat is also coming from Microsoft’s xCloud gaming service, which is expected to go live later this year in all the major markets, including India. Google Stadia, on the other hand, is limited to a handful of developed markets. Google has not said when it plans to roll out the service in India.

Google Stadia is a paid service, but the company is promising a free tier will be added over the next few months. At the time of writing, Google Stadia offers just 28 titles.

