Despite supply constraints, Sony sold 7.8 million PS5 consoles till March end

Sony has sold 7.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles as of March 31. The company mentioned in its latest earnings report that the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers is now 47.6 million, a 14.7 per cent increase over last year. With the fourth-quarter earnings, the overall PlayStation business has a total operating profit of 342.2 billion yen (about $3.14 billion) for the 2020 financial year.

The figure is a record for Sony itself. The Japanese brand’s last earnings report revealed that the company had shipped 4.5 million PS5 units worldwide by the end of 2020. The statistic shows that in the latest quarter Sony shipped about 3.3 million PS5 units.

However, it is still difficult to buy a PS5 in many parts of the world, as the demand for the next-gen gaming console is far higher than Sony’s manufacturing capacity. The PS5 is Sony’s most successful console in recent years. The PS5 competes with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.

PS5 seekers in India create petition for restock

Indian gamers have been patiently waiting for Sony to restock the PS5 in the country. However, with no word on the consoles coming back to shelves from Sony India, Indian gamers have started a petition on Change.org demanding the PS5 manufacturer to not ignore the Indian gaming community.

The petition was started by an Indian gamer by the name of SV Yesvanth Kumar and was first spotted by IGN. The petition has over 6,000 signatures so far. The Sony PS5 already had a late launch in India back in February 2021. However, since the first sale, during which many were unable to get their hands on the console, stocks have not been back up even once.

Moreover, Sony has still not launched the more affordable Digital Edition PS5 in India that comes without a disk drive and is priced at Rs 39,999. While the petition may gather a larger number of signatures over the coming weeks, it is no guarantee that Sony will comply. Meanwhile, users have resorted to buying the console in grey at very high prices.

Nike to launch PlayStation 5 sneakers

Sports brand Nike has teamed up with Sony to create the Sony PS5 sneakers. These custom shoes are made targeted at fans who want to flaunt their choice in the console wars. Check out the post below.

However, with the demand for the sneakers expected to be high, it will also likely be hard getting your hands on the blue and white kicks. There is even a second variant expected to launch in May with a $110 (about Rs 8,152) price tag.