Death Stranding is now free on Epic Games: How to claim

Online game store Epic Games is giving away new games for free every 24 hours this holiday season as part of its Holiday Sale 2022. The free game that Epic gives away changes every day at midnight and for today, the game of choice is 2019’s open world hit Death Stranding.

This is the most popular game to be available during the Holiday Sale so far, which started on December 15.

Epic Games is known to give away some neat free titles from time to time. These include casual games as well as big titles like Grand Theft Auto V and the entire Tomb Raider series, all of which have been available for free in the past.

Death Stranding is a 2019 open-world game by well-known game designer Hideo Kojima, who was also responsible for the Metal Gear Solid series. The title puts players in the shoes of Sam Bridges, who must save humanity after an event brings dangerous, destructive beings to the land of the living.

How to get the game?

To claim the game, install the Epic Games launcher on your Windows machine and log in with your ID if you haven’t already. On the main page of the Epic Games launcher, you should see a prompt to check out the Free Games available this holiday season. You can click on it to find Death Stranding in the list of free games.

Alternatively, you can also use the search bar in the Store tab of the launcher to manually search for Death Stranding and then grab the game for free. The title will then be added to your library and can be installed easily from there whenever you wish to play the game.