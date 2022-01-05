Death Stranding Director’s Cut coming to PC in Spring 2022

Publisher 505 Games has announced the director’s cut release for Death Stranding on Windows PC. Following its launch on the Playstation 5 a few months ago, the game will now launch simultaneously on Steam and Epic Games Store in Spring 2022.

This marks the second time Death Stranding has been ported to PC, with the original version releasing in July 2020, with added bonuses such as high uncapped framerates, ultra-wide monitor support, and a photo mode. It was also the first to feature crossover content with other titles namely Valve’s Half-Life series and Cyberpunk 2077.

The PC port of Death Stranding director’s cut will be the first to incorporate Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology for an enhanced experience. Using machine learning, the XeSS will enable players to enjoy the game in high graphical detail with better performance.

The director’s cut included new combat mechanics, upgraded melee attacks, and weapons that could be mounted on top of vehicles. The protagonist, Sam Porter also received stabilisers with thrusters that would reduce impact when jumping from great heights. One could revisit boss battles to share their scores online as well, and the cut entirely got rid of its infamous “Monster” energy drink branding.

On the PlayStation 4, the director’s cut was made available via a $10 (about Rs 745) upgrade for those who own the original version. As for whether the same applies to PC players, only time will tell.

Earlier this week, director Hideo Kojima teased his plans for 2022 via a tweet, which involves some next level experimenting with a “radical project” and investments to the “video team.” Back in November, his studio, Kojima Productions had launched a new division in Los Angeles, which will be focused on film and TV. Knowing his undying passion for movies, it won’t be surprising to see him pursue a project in that field.