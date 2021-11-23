scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
‘Death Stranding’ developer Kojima Productions launches new division focused on film and TV

This new Los Angeles based branch will expand its reach through film, TV, and music projects.

Updated: November 23, 2021 5:06:53 pm
Kojima Productions

‘Death Stranding’ developer, Kojima Productions has announced a new business division that will focus on film, TV, and music. As reported by gamesindustry.biz, the office will be based in Los Angeles, California, and delve into new pop culture projects based on the company’s existing properties.

Despite being a game developer for decades, founder Hideo Kojima has never shied away from sharing his passion for film and its influences, either in his works or his official Twitter account. In his famous words, “70% of my body is made of movies,” is a principle that he lives by. So, it’s not surprising to see him take this new direction with the company.

The Los Angeles team will be led by Riley Russell, a former PlayStation employee who joined Kojima Productions after a fruitful 28 years. “The new division will be tasked with working with creative and talented professionals in television, music and film, as well as the more familiar games industry,” he said.

Yoshiko Fukuda, Kojima Productions’ business development manager also touched upon their focus on engaging storytelling, where these new mediums will come in handy. This makes sense, considering Hideo Kojima’s games are riddled with lengthy cutscenes, and at times, it almost feels like you are watching a movie.

Also Read: |The Game Awards 2021 teams up with Spotify

He added, “Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond videogames and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces.” As for whether this is a subtle hint at exploring storytelling through the metaverse, only time will tell.

Following his lengthy stint at Konami, games director Hideo Kojima, known for his ‘Metal Gear’ franchise of games, parted ways with them in 2015. He then decided to open his own new studio under the name ‘Kojima Productions,’ which allowed him utmost creative freedom. This led to the development and release of his genre-defying experience in 2019 – Death Stranding.

Also Read: |‘Sifu’ in-depth gameplay trailers revealed, features an ageing mechanic

As part of the process, Hideo brought together an ensemble cast from within the film industry namely Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Nicolas Winding Refn, and more.

Recently, he has been teasing Zoom meetings with Drive (2011) director, Refn on Twitter, though it’s difficult to say if this new announcement is linked to it. A Death Stranding TV series maybe? We will have to wait and see.

