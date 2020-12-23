scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Cyberpunk 2077 game sales top 13 million after refunds

Cyberpunk was so plagued by glitches that Sony Corp. pulled the title from its PlayStation store while Microsoft Corp. offered full refunds for Xbox users.

By: Bloomberg | Updated: December 23, 2020 8:54:51 am
CyberPunk 2077 Hotfix, CyberPunk 2077 news, CyberPunk 2077 Hotfix update, CyberPunk 2077 Xbox, CyberPunk 2077 PlayStation, CyberPunk bugs,The much-awaited launch of CyberPunk 2077 was botched by numerous glitches that thousands of gamers have reported since the title’s December 10 launch(image source: Bloomberg)

Polish gaming studio CD Projekt SA sold 13 million copies of its troubled Cyberpunk 2077 game by December 20, a figure which factors in the number of refund requests the company has received.

The studio’s awaited sales update doesn’t include information about the scale of refunds themselves, just providing the net sales number. Cyberpunk was so plagued by glitches that Sony Corp. pulled the title from its PlayStation store while Microsoft Corp. offered full refunds for Xbox users.

“This figure represents the estimated volume of retail sales across all hardware platforms (factoring in returns submitted by retail clients in brick-and-mortar as well as digital storefronts), i.e. the ‘sell-through’ figure, less all refund requests e-mailed directly to the company,” CD Projekt said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The sales figure amounts to about half of the 12-month sales forecast in a Bloomberg survey of nine analysts, which was taken before Sony removed the game from its store. The game had more than 8 million pre-orders before the Dec. 10 debut, which triggered an online outcry from players frustrated with its poor performance and a plunge in CD Projekt’s share price.

CD Projekt advanced 4.6% in Warsaw on Tuesday before the sales update was published. Since its peak on Dec. 4, the company has lost 40% of its market value, or about 18 billion zloty ($5 billion.)

