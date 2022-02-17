Cyberpunk and Witcher 3 game director launches new studio: Rebel Wolves

Former CD Projekt Red game director Konrad Tomaszkiewicz has launched a new development studio – Rebel Wolves. The company is joined by other former Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 developers and plans to create their first AAA story-driven title (of a planned saga).

Rebel Wolves is targeting PC and consoles for its first entry, starting with what they are good at – a highly story-driven dark fantasy RPG (role-playing game). “Our titles will be quality driven and innovative. We don’t want to create another game, we want to create the game. We’re experts in our respective fields, confident in our abilities, and wildly passionate about what we do,” reads the blog post.

With the new team, Tomaszkiewicz hopes to create a work environment that is built on the foundation of “fairness, teamwork, and openness”. It is worth noting that the director had resigned from CD Projekt Red in May 2021, following a months-long investigation over allegations of workplace bullying. The commission hired to look into these accusations, however, found him not guilty.

In an interview with GamezIndustry.biz, Tomaszkiewicz said, “We want to recreate the feeling of a pen and paper RPG session, where your options seem limitless, where the world reacts to your choices, where every decision matters.”

Now although this directly aligns with the ideas of a Dungeons & Dragons game or something along the lines of Disco Elysium, their previous experience leads us to believe that it will be a third-person or first-person adventure title. Not to mention, the team will be relying on Unreal Engine 5 for its build process.

The Polish team currently consists of 6 members excluding Tomaszkiewicz – Daniel Sadowski (design director), Jakub Szamalek (main writer), Tamara Zawada (animation director), Bartłomiej Gaweł (art director), Michał Boryka (CFO), and Robert Murzynowski (studio head). There is a soon to be announced CTO as well. The company plans to grow above 80 employees over the next few years while keeping diversity a priority.

Rebel Wolves has released the first teaser concept art for their game, with additional news to come in the future.