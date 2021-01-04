CyberPunk 2077 spin-off anime series ‘CyberPunk: Edgerunners’ to premiere in 2022

The CyberPunk: Edgerunners Anime series will follow the events of a new character. (Image Source: Twitter/IGN)

CyberPunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red recently announced a new spin-off anime series based in the CyberPunk 2077 universe. The show, titled ‘CyberPunk: Edgerunners’ will be premiering in 2022. It will be made by Studio Trigger, the studio behind the popular anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion.

ICYMI: CD Projekt Red officially announced Cyberpunk Edgerunners, a Cyberpunk 2077 anime from Studio Trigger coming to Netflix in 2022. #IGNSummerofGaminghttps://t.co/ZQ3l9Tl1Xb pic.twitter.com/BhPYVHwJBZ — IGN (@IGN) June 28, 2020

The blog post announcing the series suggests CyberPunk: Edgerunners will follow the events of a new character, who happens to be a street kid “trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future.”

The Anime series will be directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi. Some other shows by the director you may know about are Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill. The team behind the series will also consist of creative director Hiromi Wakabayashi, character designers Yoh Toshinari and Yuto Kaneko. The screenplay for CyberPunk: Edgerunners will be adapted by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka, while the soundtrack will be composed by Akira Yamaoka.

An exact date of the series is not revealed as of now, but fans will still have a long wait until 2022. The development suggests that despite the troublesome launch of the CyberPunk 2077 game, the developers are looking forward to expanding the game’s universe with the new series. This could perhaps in the future, lead the way to another sequel to CyberPunk 2077.