Cyberpunk 2077 PC players should avoid mods, could expose them to vulnerabilities

Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt RED has advised users not to mod the game after a security vulnerability was discovered. (Image Source: Cyberpunk 2077)

Years in the making, Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most awaited video game launches in 2020. Even after a launch ridden with bugs and glitches, the game managed to be very popular among gamers. Subsequently CD Projekt RED also released modding tools for the open-world game. Naturally, this attracted modders and resulted in many mods surfacing on the web for the game.

However, Cyberpunk developer CD Projekt RED has recently tweeted warning users not to mod the game, at least for now. Modding the official PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly opens up vulnerabilities that can let hackers execute code on the PC via the external DLL files that the game uses.

If you plan to use @CyberpunkGame mods/custom saves on PC, use caution. We’ve been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs. Issue will be fixed ASAP. For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources. — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) February 2, 2021

The announcement, which will come as sad news to the game’s modding community, arrives just a week after developers released modding tools for the game. The developers at CD Projekt RED are probably looking at a way to seal the vulnerability, that will allow modders to mod the game away worry-free.

The company added that it will fix the issue as soon as possible, though there is no fixed timeline given for the same.

Modding Cyperbunk is a great idea after the vulnerability is fixed

Thanks to the recently released modding support for Cyberpunk 2077, players will be able to customise various gameplay elements that will allow them to enjoy the single-player campaign with fun tweaks. Modding allows players to change graphics on the game, improve controls and even add extra interactive abilities with in-game characters like Judy or Johnny Silverhand.

Mods are often popular with open-world games like Cyberpunk 2077. Popular open-world game series Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is known for the plethora of mods that you can use in the game during or after the single-player campaign is over.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk backs CD Projekt RED

The esthetics of Cyberpunk are incredible btw. The interior design is . — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2021

In other news, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recently tweeted about Cyberpunk 2077 and supported the game. This led to CD Projekt RED’s shares hitting a 19 percent jump, and came as a relief to developers who experienced a major hit on shares after the much criticised launch of the game.