Cyberpunk 2077 to launch soon: New trailers with Keanu Reeves released

The five-minute long trailer features highlights from the open-world aspect of the game. (Image: CD PROJEKT RED)

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most awaited upcoming video games with gamers eagerly waiting. Hyping the game, CD PROJEKT RED has released a number of new videos for the game, including a feature trailer focusing on the legendary rockerboy played by Keanu Reeves.

All of the footage released was a part of the latest episode of Night City Wire. The show started with a trailer focusing on Johnny Silverhand and his connection to V. The trailer jam-packed with action sequences and some back story. The trailer was then followed by a behind-the-scenes video helmed by Reeves, during which he walks viewers through his transformation into Night City’s iconic rebel rockerboy.

This video was followed by a discussion between Marcin Przybyłowicz, P.T. Adamczyk, Paul Leonard-Morgan and other musicians. They discussed about how they went on to create atmospheric original music for the game. The Original Score EP for the game has already been released, featuring six tracks for a total of 22 minutes listening time.

Just before the show ended, the company officially debuted the Official Gameplay Trailer for Cyberpunk 2077. The five-minute long trailer features highlights from the open-world aspect of the game. Apart from it showcases the dynamics and how the gamers will engage inside of the Cyberpunk 2077 world.

Cyberpunk 2077 is slated to release on December 10, as of now. But seeing its past record, a delay cannot be ruled out. To recall, the game was supposed to originally launch on April 16, but it faced multiple delays due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The game will be made available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Stadia. The game will also be playable on next-gen Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5 consoles. The company has announced that it will be providing PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gamers with a free upgrade to a version of Cyberpunk 2077 that takes full advantage of next-gen hardware.

