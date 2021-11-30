Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen upgrade coming in early 2022

CD Projekt Red has confirmed a release window for Cyberpunk 2077’s next-gen version. The game will be out in early 2022, with owners on the old-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems receiving a free upgrade.

The announcement was made in a quarterly earnings report where Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of CD PROJEKT confirmed the next-gen development. “We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms.”

The next-gen upgrade was originally scheduled for release in September 2021, before getting pushed into the next year. This new earnings report, however, offers more clarity on their plans going forward. Around the same window, Cyberpunk 2077 will also be receiving its long-overdue major update that’s geared towards fixing the glaring issues with the game.

Additionally, CD Projekt Red is targeting a Q2 2022 release slate for The Witcher 3’s next-gen version. The game will be available for purchase on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam and GOG. Same as Cyberpunk 2077, current owners of the game will receive the enhanced versions for free. Besides the standard visual enhancements, the title will include new in-game items inspired by Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series.

In Q3 2021, CD Projekt Red posted 144 million PLN in revenues, which is about 40 percent more than the year before. The group’s net profit, however, is considerably lower, sitting at 16 million PLN. This is mainly due to expenses related to fixing Cyberpunk, other “exploratory work” on new projects, and a team expansion – new studios in Vancouver and Boston.

“We are happy to join forces with the Vancouver and Boston studios – both are experienced teams which we plan to expand in the coming years. Each transaction strengthens key competences at the Group and paves the way for further growth,” said Adam.

First announced in 2013, Cyberpunk 2077 is a futuristic open-world RPG featuring a highly story-driven narrative and unique cybernetic mechanics. The title, which was originally set to release on 16 April 2020, faced multiple delays owing to more development time. The game was then released in a buggy state, to the point where Sony ended up removing the game from its PlayStation store. Since then, CD Projekt Red has been releasing regular hotfixes and updates to resolve the issues.

Earlier this week, Cyberpunk 2077 saw a massive surge in popularity, all thanks to Steam’s Autumn Sale that took down its price by 50 percent. According to SteamDB (database), the title currently sits at the third position as a top seller of the week.