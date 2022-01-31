scorecardresearch
Monday, January 31, 2022
Cyberpunk 2077 leak suggests it might be coming to PlayStation 5 soon

An early sighting of Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation store database suggests a mid-February to early March release window.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
January 31, 2022 11:04:40 am
cyberpunk 2077 ps5, cyberpunk 2077 next-gen,Cyberpunk 2077 leak suggests it might be coming to PlayStation 5 soon. (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

A next-gen version of Cyberpunk 2077, specifically, for the PlayStation 5 might be on its way. An early sighting of the game on the Playstation store database points towards a Q1 2022 release.

The rumour was sparked by Twitter account, Playstation Game Size, which has an established reputation for providing accurate information about file size and release date of upcoming titles. Their latest tweet has shared new cover art for the PS5 version and also notes a launch window between mid-February to early March 2022.

The dates align perfectly with CD Projekt Red’s roadmap, which suggested a next-gen upgrade coming in early 2022. At the time, Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO, also promised a long-overdue major update that was aimed at fixing the glaring issues with the game – across all platforms.

Those who own Cyberpunk 2077 on their Playstation 4 or Xbox One consoles will receive a free upgrade upon switching to the new systems. The studio also has plans for releasing a next-gen port for The Witcher 3, in Q2 2022. The version comes with graphical enhancements tailored to a new generation, alongside in-game items inspired by Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ series.

Cyberpunk 2077’s journey has not been a smooth one. First announced in 2013, the game was adored by many for its highly story-driven open-world and unique futuristic mechanics. The title was originally slated to release on April 16, 2020, though it needed more development time, and hence subsequent delays. Upon launch, it was rampant with game-breaking bugs and glitches, urging Sony to remove the game from its Playstation store.

The game has gotten over time and currently has a “Mostly Positive” user rating. In November, it saw a massive surge in popularity, thanks to Steam’s Autumn Sale that slashed down its price by 50 percent.

