Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.12 lets PC gamers install mods safely

CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 has been in news since its launch for all the wrong reasons. Recently, developer CD Projekt Red warned PC gamers against installing mods and custom saves as it could open them to cyberthreats by executing codes on PCs. The company has now come up with hotfix 1.12 which will “fix the buffer overrun issue” and remove/replace non-ASLR DLLs.

This means it should be safe for PC gamers to run the custom mods after they have updated to this hotfix. The new Hotfix was released by the company on February 5. The new fix will allow PC gamers to install mods and custom save files from the community, without worrying about their personal data getting leaked due to the earlier spotted vulnerability.

Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC! This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

– Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

– Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been under the scanner for a while now given the buggy performance, and the company is trying to make it better with regular updates, which address these issues.

The new Hotfix comes ahead of the major 1.2 patch’s release that has been touted by the company as “a larger, more significant update.” The studio also has a free DLC update in the works, which will help optimise the game for newly-released consoles. The new patch is expected to be released later this month.

Earlier CD Projekt SA Chief Executive Officer Marcin Iwiński after the backlash from fans and critics accepted that the game “did not meet the quality standard” and had apologised to fans.