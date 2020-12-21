Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.05: Here’s what it fixes for Xbox, PlayStation users

The much-awaited launch of CyberPunk 2077 was botched by numerous glitches that thousands of gamers have reported since the title’s December 10 launch(image source: Bloomberg)

2020 has been a terrible year and the folks over at CD Projekt RED couldn’t possibly agree more. The much-awaited launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was botched by numerous glitches that thousands of gamers have reported since the title’s December 10 launch. This obviously bothered players, who had been waiting for the title for years. As a quick relief, the developer of the popular open-world action game has now released a hotfix for both PlayStation and Xbox users.

What does the Cyberpunk 2077 Hotfix 1.05 actually rectify?

Amidst various bugs faced by players, a lot were centered on the game’s NPCs (Non-Player Characters). The new hotfix corrects the NPCs randomly disappearing, and showing very poor reaction times. In addition, a lot of visual bugs and improper geometry mechanics are also addressed, along with some new minor changes to the game’s UI. The Hotfix 1.05 will be coming to PC users as well. However, a date has not yet been specified.

Sony, Microsoft and CD Projekt RED ready to offer refunds

It is notable that the hotfix update has come a day after Sony announced that it will be taking Cyberpunk 2077 off the PlayStation Store, and offering full refunds to people who purchased the game. Microsoft added a warning for Xbox One players stating that users may experience performance issues when playing the game on Xbox One, until the game is updated. Microsoft is also offering refunds to Xbox players who purchased the game from the Microsoft Store.

The refund decision was also backed by CD Projekt RED itself, which in a tweet mentioned that the company will take the refunding task upon themselves if need be.

While the Hotfix may provide some much-needed hope regarding the future of the game, it is not the developer’s only problem at hand now. CD Projekt RED’s staff members apparently fired questions at the board during an internal video meeting following the scathing reviews the game received due to its glitches and bugs.

The game, which was first announced back in 2012 has spent years in development and been delayed thrice, despite the staff being mandated to six-day weeks. However, staff members had complained that the title still required more time to be ready for a release and that the issues were direct consequences of the game’s unrealistic deadlines, set by the board of directors.

CD Projekt RED left no effort when it came to building hype up for the game, enlisting Hollywood star Keanu Reeves as one of the major characters in the plot, as well as collaborating with OnePlus for a Limited Edition version of its latest smartphone. It remains to be seen how players worldwide react to the situation and whether the game will require more fixes in the future.

