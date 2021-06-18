Cyberpunk 2077 gets Patch 1.23 update to improve performance and stability

Cyberpunk 2077 has started getting the Patch 1.23 update on all platforms including PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 (Image Source: CD Projekt)

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting another update to fix certain issues that have been reported by users. The new patch is said to improve the overall stability of the title. The update called Patch 1.23 has started rolling out for PC and all game consoles the game is available on.

The patch will bring certain changes to quest and open world gameplay and will also update the game with visual improvements, stability and performance fixes. Here is what we know about the new update.

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.23: Whats new

Cyberpunk 2077 has started getting the Patch 1.23 on all the platforms including PC, Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The update looks to bring changes to various quests in Cyberpunk 2077 that have been causing problems for gamers.

The update is said to fix issues with ‘Search the Arasaka officer’ objective and the Heist quest related to Jackie’s character model. One of the issues that the update will look to fix is related to the Family Matters gig where Juliet’s car could disappear after completing the quest. Other issues that the update is said to fix in Cyberpunk 2077 are related The Nomad, The Hunt, The Beast in Me, Queen of the Highway, Gig: Goodbye, Night City, Gig: No Fixers, Gig: Many Ways to Skin a Cat, and others.

Patch 1.23 is available on all platforms! The list of changes for this update is available here: https://t.co/hRefg6ZLcr pic.twitter.com/CnEOei6fZs — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 17, 2021

The update will also look to improve various gameplay elements including NPC body physics after killing and stealing their car, a fix for Adam Smasher receiving damage during animations and dropping an NPCs’ body causing too much destruction, among others.

As far as visual changes are concerned, Johnny Silverhand’s appearance has been fixed in various quests. Johnny Silverhand is played by famous actor Keanu Reeves. Patch 1.23 is also said to bring a fix for system crashes related to animations, UI, scene, physics, and gameplay systems. The update will offer memory optimisations and management improvements as well.

The update will also bring some PC-specific and Xbox-specific fixes and improvements as well. On PC, the update will fix some issues with the game running on 1,280×720 pixels. The update will also look to improve the gaming experience by fixing the game becoming unresponsive when using Windowed. For Xbox, the update will address issues such as unresponsiveness and the pause menu opening on its own.

Cyberpunk 2077 was launched in December 2020 and the game has been been in the news ever since with users reporting various issues plaguing the title.