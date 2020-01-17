Cyberpunk 2077 game, starring Keanu Reeves, gets delayed

The company in a tweet regarding the delay has said that even though the “game is complete and playable,” but there is still work to be done. The company in a tweet regarding the delay has said that even though the “game is complete and playable,” but there is still work to be done.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most awaited games of 2020. The game received more hype than any other game when its E3 2019 trailer revealed that Keanu Reeves was playing a role in it. The game was supposed to launch on April 16, 2020, however, now CD Projekt Red, the studio behind the game has announced that it has been delayed by five months and will launch on September 17.

Even if the delay of the game was not enough, Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer will arrive later in 2021 or even in 2022. Which means it will launch after a minimum of one year from now.

The company in a tweet regarding the delay has said that even though the “game is complete and playable,” but there is still work to be done. It states that Night City is massive and due to its sheer scale and complexity, it needs more time to finish playtesting, finishing and polishing the game.

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

With this delay, Cyberpunk 2077 joins the list of major game delays announced in January. This month we got to know that Final Fantasy 7 has been delayed by a month and Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed by four months.

An interesting tidbit is that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be made available on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles at the time of launch, which after the delay feels a bit odd. The company might change its mind between now and then, thus launching it on the next-gen console, guess we will have to wait to know, which route CD Projekt Red takes with the game.

