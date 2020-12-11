Cyberpunk 2077: Free DLCs, pre-order numbers and a number of bugs

While gamers with the current generation consoles are busy playing Cyberpunk 2077, gamers with older-generation consoles have been reporting issues with the gameplay. (Image: CD Projekt Red)

CD Projekt Red recently released the much-awaited Cyberpunk 2077, and millions of people around the world are already playing it. According to the reported numbers, CD Projekt Red has earned close to $80 million in pre-launch sales. However, the launch has not been perfect, with players reporting bugs and glitches on consoles, multi-player aspect launching next year and much more. Here we will be taking a look at all of the developments that took place around Cyberpunk 2077 since it launched globally on December 10.

Free DLCs in 2021

CD Projekt Red in the game’s launch trailer had embedded a hidden message towards the end in a single frame. The message was first spotted by Rockpapershotgun and it states that the company has “learnt a lot from the ‘Hearts of Stone’ and ‘Blood and Wine’ expansions for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and that the planned expansions will “take you even deeper into the world of Cyberpunk 2077, offering substantial, story-driven content that’ll give you tough choices to make through impactful narratives that you won’t soon forget.”

It states that the free Downloadable Content (DLC) programme for Cyberpunk 2077 will kick off in early 2021. It states that players will be getting an assortment of free DLC packs with a lot of cool content, that would expand the dark Night City.

To recall, the DLCs for The Witcher 3 included new outfits, new quests and a New Game+ mode.

Pre-orders

CD Projekt Red via Twitter recently announced that it had received a total of 8 million pre-orders for Cyberpunk 2077, which at around $60 (approximately Rs 4,422) turns out to a total sale of around $480 million.

Note: The $60 amount is just the global average price. The digital version of the game is available at a much cheaper price of Rs 3,499 for PlayStation and Xbox and at Rs 2,999 for PC. And the disc version of the game is available at Rs 3,999 for Xbox and PlayStation and at Rs 2,499 for PC.

Bugs and glitches

While gamers with the current generation consoles are busy playing Cyberpunk 2077, gamers with older-generation consoles have been reporting issues with the gameplay, stating that it feels unoptimised. According to a report by Polygon, gamers have been reporting massive glitches, frame rate issues and more since the launch while playing it on PS4, Xbox One consoles. The report does not mention if the players reporting the issues had the day zero patch installed or not.

According to the report, most Cyberpunk 2077 livestreams on PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles on launch day included unexpected crashes, choppy gameplay, frame freezes, strange geometric non-player characters and more.

A number of gamers took to social media platforms to report technical glitches on all versions of older consoles. Additionally, gamers on Reddit have been reporting the same issues.

