Cyberpunk 2077: Everything you need to know before December 9 launch

Cyberpunk 2077 will be made available on most gaming platforms, including Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia. (Image: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most ambitious games of the era, with it being one of the most intricate RPG experience set in a meticulously designed world unlike any other. Finally, after three delays, the game is going to launch on December 9. Now that only a few days are left, here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the game.

Before we start, take note, that the PC and the Stadia versions of the game will be the only ones made available on December 9. Rest of the versions will be made available to users on December 10. This will only be the single player story component of the game and the multiplayer component will release sometime in 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be made available on most gaming platforms, including Windows, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Google Stadia.

Storyline

Cyberpunk 2077 is a sci-fi action-RPG based in a dystopian Northern California and revolves around a large city that is called ‘Night City’. The city is filled with large scale corporations and is ruled by capitalism, with technology invading all forms of everyday life.

You play as the main character called V, who has to gain Street Cred, while at the same time enhancing his weapons and cybernetics to lead a revolution against the corrupt corporations. Throughout the game V is guided by Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves), the original Rocker Boy, who led a similar revolution in the early 21st century.

You have to get from the bottom of the city and rise up to the top, influencing others to rise up. He has to go through all of the six districts of Night City (City Center, Watson, Westbrook, Heywood, Pacifica and Santo Domingo) to complete missions and take control.

Apart from all of this, V also has to take on gangs that fill up Night City.

The end goal is to burn down Night City with Johnny. All that is keeping V alive is this chip of immortality that he steals in the beginning of the game.

No set storyline

One of the reasons the game took so long to release is the number of choices it has. You can create your own customised V with different looks, cyberware, skills and perks. It can be a woman or a man, with different body’s, hairstyle, shoes and more.

You can also choose a backstory for the character. Whether you want to make him a Nomad, Corporate or a Street kid. The backstory you choose will help you get ahead and proceed in a certain style for the game. As a Nomad, you will start in the Badlands who later ventures into Night City after his family is reduced to pieces. A Street kid is a citizen of Night City, running foul of Night City police. As a Corporate, you will work in the Arasaka Corporation as a counter-intelligence agent.

The game will mainly be played in the first-person perspective, with the third-person view only coming in occasionally during cinematic sequences, driving and in the inventory screen. (Image: CD Projekt Red) The game will mainly be played in the first-person perspective, with the third-person view only coming in occasionally during cinematic sequences, driving and in the inventory screen. (Image: CD Projekt Red)

All of the paths lead to V stealing the immortality chip and running into Johnny Silverhand.

There will also be multiple endings to the game. How different each ending will be, what can occur in the Epilogue and the ramifications of one’s choices is yet to be revealed. But you can keep on replaying the game to see all of the endings.

What will the gameplay be like?

The game will mainly be played in the first-person perspective, with the third-person view only coming in occasionally during cinematic sequences, driving and in the inventory screen.

The game will feature two wheelers and four wheelers to travel around in Night City, as it is based inside of an open-world. Apart from the usual missions, you can also perform side missions or roam about in the city, in a similar fashion to GTA. The only difference is that after a non-player character dies off, they completely die and are no more available inside of the game.

Close range and melee combat will play a big role in the game. Whereas, long-range guns will be more of an acrobatic affair.

Players will also be able to traverse the cyberspace, which in-game will be called the NET. The NET will be a fantastical space where players can log in to, to log out of Night City. Nothing much is known about the NET as of now, but it will be something on the lines of Matrix.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd