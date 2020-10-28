Highly anticipated ’Cyberpunk 2077’ game delayed again until December 10

Cyberpunk 2077's original release date was in April 2020 (Image: CD Projekt)

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again, this time by 21 days. The game featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reaves was set to be launched on November 19 but the new launch date is now December 10. The news was shared via Twitter by and the reason behind another delay is its compatibility with the next-gen consoles from PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series hitting the markets next month.

“Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works and every version runs smoothly,” director Adam Badowski and CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwinski wrote in the release. “We’re aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do.”

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 27, 2020

Gamers who were waiting for the title’s release were not impressed with the move as the game has been delayed several times now since April 2020. Some disappointing fans even shared screenshots of Cyberpunk 2077’s old tweets where it confirmed that there will be no delays beyond November 19 which was just a few days after the release of next-gen consoles.

Badowski further explained the reason behind the delay and accepted that they ‘undercalculated’ the time the game will be ready for release. “Some of you might also be wondering what these words mean in light of us saying we achieved gold master sometime ago. Passing certification, or ‘going gold’ means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it. But it doesn’t mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar. On the contrary, this is the time where many improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated.”

The company expects Cyberpunk 2077, a story set in the dystopian Night City, to be an even bigger hit than its medieval-fantasy predecessor, The Witcher.

