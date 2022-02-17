Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 patch out now, contains next-gen update

Marking the first update of 2022, Cyberpunk 2077 has received a major patch that brings various improvements, numerous quests, and fixes to the game. The pack also contains the next-gen update, allowing the title to take advantage of the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Late last month, a rumour sparked by Twitter user Playstation Game Size had predicted a PS5 release for the game sometime in February – which seems to be the case now. Players who own the game on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles will receive a free upgrade when switching over to their next-gen systems.

Furthermore, a free five-hour trial version has been made available to all users on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, with progress carrying over to the full game. The trial will be available to claim for 30 days, until March 16, 2022, at 8:30 am IST. with patch 1.5, Cyberpunk 2077 will allow for ray tracing and graphics modes – performance and visual. The Performance mode ensures smooth gameplay at 60fps with dynamic 4K scaling, while the latter adds graphic enhancements while cutting down the framerate to 30fps.

CD Projekt Red has also implemented native achievement support on the PS5 that carries over earned trophies from the old-gen to current-gen systems. Xbox systems won’t have this issue thanks to their Smart Delivery feature that enables full backwards compatibility and syncing.

As for the newly introduced changes, players on all platforms will now be able to rent flats in Night City or through the EZEstates website via the in-game computer. Character customisation also sees improvement with tweaks to hair, makeup, and piercings that can be accessed in any apartments or safehouses.

The prime concerns with Cyberpunk 2077 were the game-breaking bugs and limited world interaction. In this new update, the developers have made several improvements to the combat, where enemies will now react more humanlike – taking cover, positions, and dodging your attacks. Crowd reactions have also been improved, where they react more aggressively when being aimed or shot at.

Also Read: | Key details from unannounced Resident Evil 4 remake surface online

Balancing changes include making the ‘Easy’ difficult more challenging and increased rewards when undertaking high-risk jobs. Animations have been improved drastically, and your character V no longer gets stuck between walls. The lack of romance interactions and messages was also concerning for a lot of players, and therefore, has been improved upon, by even letting you sleep at a love interest’s place.

On PC, you now have a benchmark mode that lets you test out different graphical settings and choose the one that suits you best. Due to technical limitations, players on Windows 7 will not receive any graphical updates after June 15, 2022. If updated with patches post that date, the game might stop working on the operating system.

These changes are simply the patch highlights, and there is a lot more to unpack. You can check out the entire list of improvements by visiting their official website or through their blog post.