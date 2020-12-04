CS:GO Operation Broken Fang is here: New maps, skins, missions and more

A new game mode has also made its way into the app, called Retakes. In it, three terrorists defend a bomb, while four counter-terrorists try to attack and defuse it. (Image: CS:GO)

Valve has released a major update for its Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), called Operation Broken Fang. With this new update, the game gets new agents, maps, skins and much more. Operation Broken Fang is a gold themed operation and is also the 10th CS:GO operation since its release. Here we will be taking a look at everything that Operation Broken Fang has to offer.

One of the major things that Operation Broken Fang brings with it is new maps and missions. Completing these new missions will help players upgrade their Broken Fang coin and earn stars, which can be redeemed in the store for many rewards. Multiple maps have been added to the game, namely Ancient, Engage, Apollo, Frostbit, Guard and Elysion.

With the update, players can now analyze their game with Map Performance, which is a feature that lets players see all of the maps they are good at and where they have to improve. Heat Maps feature has also been added, which allows players to see a variety of stats and where the shots are landing. They can now also track kills made with each weapon.

A new game mode has also made its way into the app, called Retakes. In it, three terrorists defend a bomb, while four counter-terrorists try to attack and defuse it.

The update also brings an increase in the number of female agents, with a total of 20 new agents being added into the system.

Players during the operation will be able to get their hands on the Broken Fang Weapon Case, which will include 17 community-designed weapon finishes and an all new set of gloves as rare special items. Players can also decorate their weapons with a number of new stickers and skin collections, including Havoc, Ancient and Control Collection.

Player’s with this update will also be able to showcase their Skill Group on their chest, sleeves and back in the form of patches.

