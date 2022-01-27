Crysis 4 has been officially announced on Twitter, following a leak on the Chinese social media platform, Bilibili. Publisher Crytek released a short teaser trailer, featuring a CGI representation of the microscopic structure of a nano suit, followed by the number 4.

Prior to the reveal, a promotional image for the game was spotted on Bilibili, with the caption that reads, “The ‘Crysis 4’ project is confirmed, opening a new nano battlefield! Follow @Crytek_Official, we will continue to update you with the latest news.” The post has since been taken down, and no release details have been revealed.

Crysis 4 is currently in its early stages of development, as stated by CEO Avni Yerli in a blog post. “-we wanted to bring you the news at this time as we are so hyped for the future, and to let you know that we will be listening to our community.” As development progresses, more information will be revealed, and according to him, players can expect a “truly next-gen shooter.”

It’s time to join the journey and be the hero. A Crytek Announcement. pic.twitter.com/Ohbux0w0s5 — Crytek (@Crytek) January 26, 2022

Additionally, Crytek will be adding new events and cosmetics in their online co-op multiplayer FPS, Hunt: Showdown. The company has a lot of “great things” planned for the game, and is hoping to support it for the upcoming years. As for whether some of these updates will be Crysis-themed, only time will tell.

The company also has some job openings for those willing to work on the next chapter, and can be accessed from their official website. “I just want to finish by saying thank you to everyone who has played and enjoyed Crysis, Hunt: Showdown and all of our other titles over the years – none of this would be possible without you!” he concluded.

Crysis is a futuristic first-person shooter franchise, where players battle extraterrestrial forces and armed mercenaries in various locations on the fictional Lingshan Islands. The game is lauded for its stunning, high-tech visuals that continue to punish modern-day graphics cards with its demanding amount of individual shaders.

Crysis has not had a mainline game in 9 years, though a remastered trilogy was launched in October 2021, leading many to believe that a sequel was well on its way.