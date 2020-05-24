Forget Fortnite, Crucible is Amazon’s free-to-play multiplayer game you should download now

Crucible, the team-based sci-fi PC shooter, has finally released. It’s Amazon’s first big-budget game, and it’s free-to-play. The game falls in the same genre as Epic Games’ Fortnite, Riot Games’ League of Legends and Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch. Crucible is developed by Relentless Studios, a part of Amazon Games.
Here’s everything to know Crucible, Amazon’s free PC game that’s making waves in the gaming world.
What is Crucible?
Fans of team-based shooters, Crucible is for you. This is essentially a multiplayer third-person team-based hero shooter that takes place in a colorful fantasy world. In the game, you’ll choose one of 10 characters, each with unique abilities and skillsets. Crucible does remind you of Activision Blizzard’s Overwatch.
Choose your character from 10 different hunters and get deep into one of three gameplay modes. There’s Heart of the Hives, Alpha Hunters and Harvester Command. In Heart of the Hives, two teams of four battle against each other; the object is to destroy monster hives. In Alpha Hunters, two teams of eight battle in a fight; the main goal here is to survive. In Harvester Command, two teams of eight battle against each other. Your team’s aims is to take control of harvesters.
Crucible has 10 different characters you can play with. These characters as follows: Earl; Ajonah; Bugg; Captain Mendoza; Summer; Shakirri; Tosca; Drakahl; Sazan; Rahi & Brother.
How to play Crucible
Crucible is available to download on Steam — and yes, it’s free to download. Right now, the title is exclusive to PC. Amazon is yet to announce whether the game will come to consoles and smartphones. Since Crucible is targeted at the masses, we can expect the title to eventually release on Android phones and iPhone in the near future.
As we just mentioned, you don’t have to pay a single penny to play Crucible. But there are DLCs for purchase. The Tracker Founder’s Pack for Rs 459, the Predator Founder’s Pack for Rs 569 and the Alpha Hunter Founder’s Pack for Rs 1099
How to check if your PC can handle Crucible
Before you even think of downloading the game, it is advisable to check the specifications of your PC. According to the specs mentioned on Steam, your PC must have Windows 10, 8GB RAM, 15GB of internal storage and a broadband connection. This game requires an active broadband connection, just like Fortnite. The game can also work on Windows 7 PC.
