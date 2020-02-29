Crossy Road Castle now available exclusively on Apple Arcade

Crossy Road Castle is based on the same formula that made its predecessor a runaway success. Crossy Road Castle is based on the same formula that made its predecessor a runaway success.

Crossy Road Castle has been released as an Apple Arcade exclusive title by Hipster Whale. This is the sequel to the ultra-popular Crossy Road game, which was released back in 2014. It is currently available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS. It has a download size of 273.8 on iOS devices and a 101.3MB download size on macOS. Minimum requirements include iOS 13.0 or later and macOS 10.15.0 or higher.

Crossy Road is currently available on both Android and iOS for everyone. However, Crossy Road Castle is only available to Apple Arcade subscribers. Apple Arcade is currently available in two tiers in India: a monthly tier at Rs 99 and a yearly tier at Rs 999.

Crossy Road Castle is based on the same formula that made its predecessor a runaway success. You need to climb on a castle with rotating blocks. The end goal is to see how high up the tower you can get without falling. Whereas, in the original Crossy Road you had to cover as much distance as you can by avoiding cars.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

To download Crossy Road Castle head over to the Apple App Store and click on the Arcade tab. There you need to find the Crossy Road Castle app and press download. The game will then download and install on its own and you can start playing it after the download completes.

Apple Arcade available in India: Here is how to pair PS4 and Xbox One controller to your iPhone, iPad

New users can get the Apple Arcade service free of cost for a month as a trial. The service is currently available in more than 150 countries and has over 100 exclusive games available under it. All the games under the service provide an ad-free experience. It also allows players to continue the game wherever they leave on any of their Apple devices. The service is shareable with up to five family members.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd