Crash Bandicoot: On the Run to launch on March 25 for Android, iOS

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is also set to bring back regions from the original game including Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and other regions. (Image Source: King)

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will launch globally this month on March 25. The new endless running game title will be available on both Android and iOS. Developed by King, a subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, the new title adds depth and game progression elements to the game, while bringing back classic characters from the original 1996 PlayStation game.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary since the first game, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will feature antagonist Dr Neo Cortex, who has returned to take control of the multiverse with the help of his mutagen henchmen. Players will be put in the shoes of Crash and his sister Coco, the only ones who can save the day. Check out the gameplay below.

Also returning are other bosses like Scorporilla, Nitrus Brio, Nina Cortex, and Dingodile. The sequel is also set to bring back regions from the original game that fans will recognise. These include Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It and other regions.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run will allow players to collect bonus XP points and customise Crash. Further, they will have over 100 hours of gameplay, 50 bosses and 12 lands to explore in the new game.

Exclusive Blue Hyena skin

Ahead of its launch on March 25, Crash Bandicoot: On the Run is available for pre-registering on both Android and iOS. The game will be offering an exclusive Blue Hyena skin to players who pre-register for the game ahead of launch. Users can pre-register by searching for the game on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.