Crash Bandicoot: On the Run available for download on iOS and Android

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run has launched on Android and iOS platforms. The launch was scheduled for March 25 but it became available for download on both platforms a day earlier. The game has been developed by King, the same company that developed the widely popular mobile game Candy Crush.

The launch announcement came earlier this month. Those who pre-registered to download the free-to-play game will get the Blue Hyena skin. Crash Bandicoot is 143MB in size on Google Play Store and 250.1 MB on the Apple App Store. The game is free for download, but includes in-app purchases. The game has crossed one million downloads on Play Store already with excellent reviews.

Players will need an internet connection to play the game. Apart from Crash, players can choose to play as his sister Coco. The game allows you to jump, spin and smash through the levels on mysterious islands defeating the henchmen of Doctor Neo Cortex. Players can also join multiplayer runs with their friends and see their name on leaderboards, win trophies.

As the game progresses to the boss level, Crash and Coco will make weapons to take them on including serums, bombs, Ray Gun and Bazooka. The game will also bring back familiar regions from the original game including Temple Ruins, Turtle Woods, Bear It.

Here’s the launch trailer and gameplay

The endless running gaming title was originally launched in 1996 on the PlayStation platform. In the last two decades, the game was available on other platforms as well. The latest edition of the series, Crash Bandicoot: It’s About Time was launched in October 2020.