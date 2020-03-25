Covid-19: Video games that you can play at home during the 21-day lockdown period

Here we will be recommending a few games for you to play during all this free time, with no bar on the gaming product you own. (Image: Pixabay) Here we will be recommending a few games for you to play during all this free time, with no bar on the gaming product you own. (Image: Pixabay)

These are stressful times, given the fears over the outbreak of the coronavirus. Plus India is in a 21-day lockdown. One easy and simple way to best some of this stress is to play video games. Studies show that video games also help us improve our response timings and cognitive thinking. Here we will be recommending a few games for you to play during all this free time, with no bar on the gaming product you own.

Mobile Gaming options to pick

Give most of are now dependent on our mobiles, let us first list out games you can play on the smartphone itself to keep the mind occupied. You can also check out our earlier list on the best games you can play while in self-quarantine.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular games across the globe on both iOS and Android. It is also a very easy game to get a hold off. I recommend that you start playing this game, as it has a different mode for every kind of player, like Team Deathmatch, Battle Royale and more. It will also give you the chance to chat with your friends while they play from their homes.

Ludo Star

If you want to reminisce about your childhood, when your friends used to come over and all of you would play Ludo, you can download Ludo Star. This game allows you to play Ludo with your friends wherever they are and chat with them via voice or text. You can also play the game with your family members or roommates. You can also connect with random people and make new friends.

Asphalt 9: Legends

Asphalt 9: Legends is a pure racing game, that will be able to give you most of the thrill that a real race car would be able to. Asphalt 9: Legends is the best the series has to offer as of now in terms of graphics and controls. Another feature is that they also have a licence from a lot of car companies to use their car names and designs. Thus, providing you with the extra bit of realism.

PlayStation 4/Xbox One/PC

Subscription service (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)

My first option would be to get the PlayStation Plus or Xbox Gold service as it will provide you with a number of free games that you can play during this quarantine. It is more fun as you do not know which games will come up the following month, hence helping you grow as a gamer, by pushing you to play different genres of games.

The Last of Us (PlayStation 4)

Read the name of the game. Yes, that is what it is. Sure coronavirus is not turning people into hideous monsters, but it is no joke. This game will help provide you with a vent as you try and stay alive in a post-apocalyptic Earth where you’re likely to be killed by other humans. This game might make people anxious about the future, so we recommend that you play this with caution.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Resident Evil is a series that comes to any gamers mind, when you say the word zombie. And why would it not, it is one of the best zombie games there is, with the right amount of thrill, horror and storyline.

Why I chose this version to recommend you is because in this you are trapped in a home, with the Baker family that is very bad at social distancing and is confirmed to be infected. It’s one of the best horror genre games that I have played to date. A bonus point would be if you would happen to have a PS VR, to play it on. The horror just intensifies.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

This game can be is the most relatable in the current scenario. Your character is a part of an elite squad must re-establish peace in a lawless America, set in the aftermath of a viral (weaponised smallpox). To some, it might feel borderline offensive. So play at your own risk.

FIFA 2020 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

To get out of the dark and gritty, you can play the new FIFA 2020, which has been developed by Volta and EA in collaboration. This collaboration provides us with two games at once, FIFA Street and FIFA. This helps the gamers change to a different version of FIFA when bored. It is quite an interesting and fun game that helps you have the fun of watching football even when there are no football matches taking place.

NFS Heat (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

If racing games is your genre then NFS Heat is the game that you need to play. It brings back the memories that you might have made while playing the original NFS Most Wanted. It is basically Most Wanted on steroids with better graphics and controls. However, not all is good and the fact that you need to shift between day and night and complete some missions in between just make the game a tad bit boring.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a very long game (40+ hours), so you won’t be running out of the storyline anytime soon. And it basically lets you do what any other Assassin’s Creed game allows you to do, and that is jumping, exploring and assassinating. It a fun game, and even though I have not completed it, it intrigued me enough to recommend it to everybody.

Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

This is a game that tells the story as to what happened when Link is trying to repair the damage that happened during a 100-year-old war that Link and Princess Zelda lost against Ganon. There is a lot of exploration that is needed to be done and it has an interesting story line that can provide you with a fun time during this lockdown.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield

Pokemon games that are available for Nintendo consoles are extremely engaging and fun. The last Pokemon game I played was Pokemon Black and from what I have seen in the trailers, it is a must have game. With it you get to travel the fictional Pokemon world, capturing various different Pokemons and then battling it out to be the best.

Super Mario Maker 2

Mario has been one of the most popular video game characters owned by Nintendo ever since its first game was launched. The character since then has been featured in multiple game series. Super Mario Maker 2 lets gamers create their own custom courses using assets from various games across the Super Mario franchise and then play them themselves or share them online for others to play. It reminds users of the older days, when they used to play Super Marios Bros on an 8-bit gaming console.

