Contra Returns launching on July 26 in select regions: Available on Android, iOS

Contra Returns is an adaptation of the original Contra game that was first released in the 1990s (Image source : TiMi Studio Group / Konami)

Contra Returns is set to be released on July 26. The game will be available on both Android and iOS devices and will be launching in North America, Latin America, and Europe with pre-registrations already open. Contra Returns was first released in China in 2017 and in Taiwan in 2018.

Additionally the English version of the game was released in some Southeast Asian countries. TiMi Studio Group and Konami have also released a new trailer to mark the pre-registrations going live.

Contra Returns is an adaptation of the original Contra game that was first released in the 1990s and comes with some notable improvements. According to the developers, Contra Returns is a new take on the franchise with improved graphics, gameplay upgrades, new characters, storylines, and customisable weapons.

Gamers will be able to unlock skills that can be used in over 200 levels. The game will come with new modes, including One Live Mode, 1v1, and 3v3.

The trailer for the game gives us a glimpse of the gameplay and six characters. It is important to note that Contra Returns is not going to release in India on July 26 and the company has not yet confirmed whether the game will make its way to the country. TiMi Studios is known to have developed various other popular games as well including Call of Duty: Mobile and Arena of Valor among others.