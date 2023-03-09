Call of Duty Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare get huge discounts on Steam

Call of Duty maker Activision recently released three popular titles – Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare (2019) in the franchise on Steam. Until now, the majority of Call of Duty titles were Battle.net exclusive and therefore were not available on the platform.

The above-mentioned titles are some of the most popular single player campaign focused installments in the franchise and are now available for purchase on Steam at a discounted price. According to the Steam sale page, all three games – Call of Duty Vanguard, Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019) and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War can be purchased for Rs 1,999 respectively.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard are now available on Steam!https://t.co/v9iw3nADuk pic.twitter.com/D7SUdZ48jy — Steam (@Steam) March 8, 2023

To give you a quick recap, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 1 (launched in 2019) is a fast paced first person shooter and features numerous multiplayer maps, a special ops mode and a great single player campaign.

While Call of Duty Vanguard features similar mechanics to 2019 Modern Warfare, the game received mixed reviews after launch. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, as the title suggests, features a storyline that takes place in the 1980’s and focuses on Cold War between the United States and the USSR.

Apart from Call of Duty, Steam is also offering massive discount on games like Dead Cells, Rainbow Six Siege, Red Dead Redemption, Far Cry 5 and more. However, the discount might soon disappear and the games might return to their normal price, so make sure you grab a copy of your favourite title before the sale is over.