scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
Must Read

COD: Mobile Season 6 to introduce new maps, weapons? Here is what we know

Call of Duty: Mobile beta test build is giving gamers a glimpse of what Season 6 of the game will offer when it releases. Read on to know more.

By: Tech Desk | Siliguri |
July 20, 2021 3:10:21 pm
Call of Duty Mobile, Garena Free Fire, Fortnite, best battle royale games, android battle royale, COD Mobile review, Garena Free Fire gameplay, Fortnite for android,Call of Duty: Mobile offers various refined multiplayer gaming modes in addition to a Battle Royale mode (Image source : Play Store)

Call of Duty: Mobile beta test build is giving gamers a glimpse of what Season 6 will offer when it releases. The latest beta build of the game is now available for both Android and iOS users through an apk and a Test Flight programme, respectively. The company shared the news on Reddit along with some of the new content that will be present in the build.

Some of the additions that are a part of the build include new maps, new operator skills, optimisations to battle royale, and user interface (UI) changes.

According to the Reddit post, the Call of Duty: Mobile public beta test build comes with two new multiplayer maps called Slums and Stacks. The build also comes with new operator skills, scorestreaks, perks, and grenade types. The battle royale mode is also said to have been optimised. The build will also include some UI changes and improvements, but does not come with the upcoming Zombies mode that has been rumoured for a while now.

Must Read |Call of Duty Mobile Season 5 ‘In Deep Water’ launch: New maps, weapons, and more

The company has also posted an image on Twitter hinting the arrival of a new map on the game soon. The map is expected to be the Slums Map and was initially released as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops II but has also been used for other titles as well. It is a small map which is usually set in Panamas.

COD: Mobile Season 6 is also expected to introduce a ultra frame rate option in Multiplayer mode, which will give users the option to experience the game in 120FPS. Other additions that are expected to be a part of Season 6 are said to include a Swarm feature which offers a bunch of hunter-killer drones after attaining 1100 points. Another tweet by the company hints at the possibility of two new weapons coming to the game as part of Season 6.

The weapons are speculated to be the AMR, which is a sniper rifle and the MX9 SMG. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 was launched recently and introduced new weapons and other elements to the game including three new maps; Suldal Harbo, Docks and Aniyah Incursion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Infinix Hot 10S, Noise Flair earphones, JBL microphone, Sony Xperia Ace 2, Molekule Air Mini+,
Tech launches of the week: Realme Watch 2 Pro, Infinix Hot 10S, and more

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Jul 20: Latest News

Advertisement