COD: Mobile Season 6 to introduce new maps, weapons? Here is what we know

Call of Duty: Mobile beta test build is giving gamers a glimpse of what Season 6 will offer when it releases. The latest beta build of the game is now available for both Android and iOS users through an apk and a Test Flight programme, respectively. The company shared the news on Reddit along with some of the new content that will be present in the build.

Some of the additions that are a part of the build include new maps, new operator skills, optimisations to battle royale, and user interface (UI) changes.

According to the Reddit post, the Call of Duty: Mobile public beta test build comes with two new multiplayer maps called Slums and Stacks. The build also comes with new operator skills, scorestreaks, perks, and grenade types. The battle royale mode is also said to have been optimised. The build will also include some UI changes and improvements, but does not come with the upcoming Zombies mode that has been rumoured for a while now.

The company has also posted an image on Twitter hinting the arrival of a new map on the game soon. The map is expected to be the Slums Map and was initially released as part of Call of Duty: Black Ops II but has also been used for other titles as well. It is a small map which is usually set in Panamas.

🗺 A long ways from the sea. Coming soon to #CODMobile. pic.twitter.com/jaKGczFagp — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 18, 2021

COD: Mobile Season 6 is also expected to introduce a ultra frame rate option in Multiplayer mode, which will give users the option to experience the game in 120FPS. Other additions that are expected to be a part of Season 6 are said to include a Swarm feature which offers a bunch of hunter-killer drones after attaining 1100 points. Another tweet by the company hints at the possibility of two new weapons coming to the game as part of Season 6.

🔐 Classified shipment preparing for transit. Coming soon to #CODMobile. pic.twitter.com/F5dv06qU6h — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 19, 2021

The weapons are speculated to be the AMR, which is a sniper rifle and the MX9 SMG. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 was launched recently and introduced new weapons and other elements to the game including three new maps; Suldal Harbo, Docks and Aniyah Incursion.