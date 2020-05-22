Civilization VI free on Epic Games Store: What is it? How to download

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the sixth instalment of the ‘Civilization’ series of games, which dates back to 1991. Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the sixth instalment of the ‘Civilization’ series of games, which dates back to 1991.

Epic Games is having a giveaway frenzy, first with GTA V last week, now Civilization VI. The company has announced that it is providing everyone with a free copy of the Civilization VI game, which is theirs to keep forever. Just like the GTA V offer, Civilization VI is also being offered for free for a week until 11 AM ET (8:30 PM IST) May 28.

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI is the sixth instalment of the ‘Civilization’ series of games, which dates back to 1991. The game was released back in 2016 and till date receives new content via updates. Firaxis Games, the studio behind the game had earlier announced that it will be adding eight new civilizations to the game very soon. This addition will be a part of a season pass which will cost players $39.99 (approximately Rs 3,000).

How to download and install the game

* Open EpicGames.com.

* log in to your Epic Games account or sign up for a new one if you do not already have one.

* Set up two-factor authentication from the settings panel.

* Now find Civilization VI inside the store.

* Tap on the game description page and press ‘Get’.

* On the order page, press the add to library button.

* Now download the Epic Games Store client, called the Epic Games Launcher from the website.

* Sign in to the client and tap on the ‘Library’ option.

* There you will be able to view all your game titles.

* Select Civilization VI and press install.

Note: It is recommended that after you add the game to your Library, you download it to your PC at least once. This will ensure that you have the game forever.

About the game

Civilization VI is a turn-based strategy game, in which the players compete against the computer to grow a civilisation from a small tribe to taking control of a whole planet. The game is based on four gameplay elements “eXplore, eXpand, eXploit and eXterminate.” Basically you have to find cities, expand them, build military, develop technology, make governments and more.

It uses the hex-based grid, which was brought in with Civilization V. This game requires players to focus on city unstacking, rather than city consolidation inside of walls. This helps in reducing the congestion on the map.

The end goal of the game is to develop a civilization and become a world power. It also recreates a lot of historic events that took place in the actual past of the civilization that you are trying to develop.

The game is currently available on Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Few unknown facts about the game

* The game when launched faced a lot of criticism, due to it coming with an ad tracking software, called Red Shell integrated into it. This made a lot of users uneasy, with even some categorising it as spyware. The company removed the software with a patch after many user complaints.

* The game was an instant hit the day it launched. Within the first two weeks, it managed to sell more than one million units.

* Civilization VI won the Best PC Game and Best Strategy Game awards at the 2016 Game Critics Awards.

* In 2017 it was announced that the whole Civilization game series has shipped more than 40 million total units.

* Firaxis and 2K Games have a history of launching a new ‘Civilization’ game every six to seven years. The company has not made any official announcements as of now giving us a release date. However, there is speculation that the Civilization VII game will launch around 2022 or 2023.

