Poland’s CD Projekt releases patch for Cyberpunk 2077

Poland’s CD Projekt has released a patch for its Cyberpunk 2077 game, the video games maker said on Monday, potentially paving a way for the game to return to the PlayStation store after its removal last year.

“Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 is now live on PC and consoles!” CD Projekt said on Twitter, a day before it is due announce a company strategy update.

The patch 1.2 includes over 500 fixes to gameplay, graphics, audio, animation and addresses issues related to police response to player actions, among others. It also includes 10 fixes to the game’s stability, which apply to all the platforms “but many of them make a bigger difference on last generation consoles and lower performance machines,” CD Projekt said.

The game had been criticised for its poorer performance on the older consoles.CD Projekt originally had planned to release the patch last

month, but it was delayed by a cyber attack.

Sony Corp pulled Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store only a week after the game’s debut amid complaints of glitches. Analysts have said the patch could be one of the key steps towards bringing the game back to the PlayStation store.

“We continue to see this patch as crucial in terms of rebuilding trust among gamers and investors,” VTB Capital analyst Vladimir Bespalov said in a note.

The patch for Google’s Stadia will follow later this week, CD Projekt added.The company’s shares closed 13% higher on Monday at 239.7

zlotys, but far below their pre-launch highs of 464.2 zlotys, amid a sell-off sparked by Cyberpunk’s troubled release.