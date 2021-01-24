CD Projekt releases Cyberpunk patch as it seeks to regain trust

CD Projekt Red, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, first announced that it was working on the project in 2012. (Image credit: Cyberpunk 2077 website screengrab)

Poland’s biggest computer-game maker released the first large patch to repair bugs in its Cyberpunk 2077 game as it strives to improve the experience for players.

Changes focused on “various stability improvements and bug fixes” and the studio is working on further patches, CD Projekt SA said Saturday on its website. The amendments include fixes addressing the weak performance on PlayStation 4, which triggered Sony Corp.’s move to pull Cyberpunk from its online store.

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia! In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes. List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZk — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 22, 2021

The futuristic Cyberpunk production, a major release in the gaming industry and a make-or-break venture for the Polish studio, received poor reviews because of glitches on older-generation consoles. CD Projekt lost more than a third of its market value after the outcry, and was pushed to offer refunds.

In recent days, major online stores such as Amazon and Best Buy began offering discounts of almost 60% on the Cyberpunk console version, triggering concerns about revenue from the game. The company expected earlier that patches would permit the game’s return to the PlayStation store.