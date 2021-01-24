scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
CD Projekt releases Cyberpunk patch as it seeks to regain trust

Changes focused on “various stability improvements and bug fixes” and the studio is working on further patches, CD Projekt SA said Saturday on its website.

By: Bloomberg | January 24, 2021 9:18:03 am
PUBG Mobile ban India, Cyberpunk 2077, Apple vs Epic Games lawsuit, PS5 scalping, PlayStation 5, Halo infinite delayed, biggest video game controversies of 2020CD Projekt Red, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, first announced that it was working on the project in 2012. (Image credit: Cyberpunk 2077 website screengrab)

Poland’s biggest computer-game maker released the first large patch to repair bugs in its Cyberpunk 2077 game as it strives to improve the experience for players.

Changes focused on “various stability improvements and bug fixes” and the studio is working on further patches, CD Projekt SA said Saturday on its website. The amendments include fixes addressing the weak performance on PlayStation 4, which triggered Sony Corp.’s move to pull Cyberpunk from its online store.

The futuristic Cyberpunk production, a major release in the gaming industry and a make-or-break venture for the Polish studio, received poor reviews because of glitches on older-generation consoles. CD Projekt lost more than a third of its market value after the outcry, and was pushed to offer refunds.

In recent days, major online stores such as Amazon and Best Buy began offering discounts of almost 60% on the Cyberpunk console version, triggering concerns about revenue from the game. The company expected earlier that patches would permit the game’s return to the PlayStation store.

