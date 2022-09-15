scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 15, 2022

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile now up for pre-registration

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Here's all we know so far about the upcoming battle royale shooting game for Android and iOS.

call of duty warzone, call of duty,Android users can now pre-register for Call of Duty Warzone. (Image Source: Activision)

Call of Duty Warzone has been a popular title in the battle royale segment, but the title was one that hadn’t been available to mobile gamers yet. That is set to change soon with Call of Duty Warzone Mobile set to launch soon. Now, the title is available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

To pre-register, Android users can simply go to the Google Play Store, search for Call of Duty Warzone Mobile and land on the game’s Play Store page. Here, users can hit the pre-register button and the game will then automatically install on their phones when it is available and when the device is connected to a WiFi network.

A battle royale game, Activision’s Warzone Mobile is expected to feature elements from the popular PC multiplayer game redeveloped for the mobile gameplay style, quite like PUBG Mobile. Expect similar elements and controls like existing battle royale shooting games including Apex Legends, Fortnite Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile.

The Warzone Mobile game may feature the signature Verdansk map from its PC counterpart, although concrete details have been a mystery yet. Details on cross-play support with PC or console players are not out yet, as unlikely as they seem, but we are likely to see cross-play support between Android and iPhone players.

A report by Android Police also suggests that the title will let players compete against up to 120 opponents at a time, although we may also see multiple game-modes. Given how little is known about the game at the moment though, we don’t expect the title to go live for the masses anytime soon.

